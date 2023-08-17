Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now: Sunday Riley, Kate Somerville and More

By Lauren Gruber
Between hyaluronic acid serums, rejuvenating moisturizers, wrinkle-smoothing devices, exfoliating cleansers and more, anti-aging skincare can rack up some serious bills — which is why it's important to take advantage of deals on your favorite products. Every day, Amazon has major sales on anti-aging skin care and we've found the best deals to shop right now. 

You can score deals on many luxury skincare brands and celebrity-loved products by shopping on Amazon. Stock up on everything from Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate cleanser and Sunday Riley's C.E.O. vitamin C oil to Laneige's Water Bank serum and L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer, all without paying full price.

Sunscreen is by far the best anti-aging skincare money can buy. Thankfully, Amazon also has deals on a variety of formulas: tried and true Neutrogena, trendy COOLA, an innovative SPF facial spray from Sun Bum and so much more.

Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before trying or combining new products. Also, be sure to test new products on a small patch of skin first.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on anti-aging skincare.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45$40
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid. 

$98$78
L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer
L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Amazon
L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Formulated with three top anti-aging ingredients — Pro-Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C — this retinol face cream gives your skin a daily dose of hydration.

$28$19
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$40$30
COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50
COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon
COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50

Protect your face from sun damage and wrinkles with COOLA's lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that layers seamlessly under makeup.

$32$26
Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream
Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream
Amazon
Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream

Murad's anti-aging face wash claims to rejuvenate and rebalance with lactic acid, peptides and antioxidants.

$42$36
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
Amazon
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays. 

$41$19
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Serum
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Serum
Amazon
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Serum

This eye serum from StriVectin claims to lift and tighten drooping skin with the power of peptides.

$72$50
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Amazon
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Take 30% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost your skin's firmness.

$98$69
Neutrogena Age Shield Anti-Oxidant Face Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70 (Pack of 2)
Neutrogena Age Shield Anti-Oxidant Face Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Amazon
Neutrogena Age Shield Anti-Oxidant Face Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70 (Pack of 2)

An anti-aging dream team of SPF and antioxidants, this non-comedogenic Neutrogena sunscreen is an excellent choice to help protect your skin from sun damage.

$24$19
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Body Cream
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Body Cream
Amazon
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Body Cream

Protect the rest of your skin against signs of aging with StriVectin's lactic acid and peptide-infused body cream.

$59$50
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
Amazon
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device

Shoppers claim this Foreo device can actually improve your skin's appearance — even if you have acne scars and dark spots. 

$219$191
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Amazon
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.

$34$26
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

This multitasking product from Sun Bum not only helps provide sun protection to your skin to guard against sun damage, but it also keeps it quenched. Its spray-on formula allows for convenient reapplication over makeup.

$18$16
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33$15

