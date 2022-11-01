Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees That Are On Sale at Wayfair and Amazon Now

By ETonline Staff
Artificial Christmas Tree Deals
Getty

It's never too early to shop for your Christmas tree. Much like last year, supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees, but artificial Christmas tress are a great way to save money year after year. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles.

To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — we've rounded up the best deals on artificial Christmas trees available at Amazon and Wayfair. Because they last for many seasons, artificial Christmas trees can be investments. From pre-lit options to Christmas trees that you can light and decorate completely yourself, save on your festive home decor before they sell out. 

Whether you prefer a traditional faux tree or a more modern offering like an all-white Christmas tree, you're bound to find your living room's dream centerpiece this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered some of the best artificial Christmas trees that not only look real, but are also on sale now. 

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop from Wayfair

The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Now is the perfect time to order a Christmas tree so your holiday decorating can begin stress-free. An artificial Christmas tree is a great investment that'll last for many winters to come.

$280$170
The Holiday Aisle Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

A highly rated Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree featuring branches with thick “snow” give a soft fluffy appearance.

$132$97
The Holiday Aisle Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

If pink is your favorite color, why not go the untraditional route this year with a pink Christmas tree?

$271$240
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$252$203
North Valley Lighted Artificial Spruce White Christmas Tree

White Christmas trees are here to stay, so if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, now is the perfect time to get one.

$410$380
7' Green Spruce Flocked Christmas Tree with 350 LED Lights

This Wayfair snow-centric, pre-lit tree will add the most charming winter flair to any corner of your home.

$210$184
Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles. 

$709$600

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop from Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree

This artificial Dunhill Fir tree can make any space perfectly cozy and quaint. With heights up to 14ft, this National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree is perfect for any household. 

$330$186
National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree

If you are limited with space or simply looking for a less-traditional tree, this slim pre-lit christmas tree might be what you need.

$170$101
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree when this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.

$400$216
Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights

Forget the hassle of having to manually put up your Christmas tree this year and opt for a simplified pop-up version — like this Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights — instead.

$85 $62

Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and wine Advent calendars

