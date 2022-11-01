The Best Artificial Christmas Trees That Are On Sale at Wayfair and Amazon Now
It's never too early to shop for your Christmas tree. Much like last year, supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees, but artificial Christmas tress are a great way to save money year after year. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles.
To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — we've rounded up the best deals on artificial Christmas trees available at Amazon and Wayfair. Because they last for many seasons, artificial Christmas trees can be investments. From pre-lit options to Christmas trees that you can light and decorate completely yourself, save on your festive home decor before they sell out.
Whether you prefer a traditional faux tree or a more modern offering like an all-white Christmas tree, you're bound to find your living room's dream centerpiece this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered some of the best artificial Christmas trees that not only look real, but are also on sale now.
Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop from Wayfair
Now is the perfect time to order a Christmas tree so your holiday decorating can begin stress-free. An artificial Christmas tree is a great investment that'll last for many winters to come.
A highly rated Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree featuring branches with thick “snow” give a soft fluffy appearance.
If pink is your favorite color, why not go the untraditional route this year with a pink Christmas tree?
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
White Christmas trees are here to stay, so if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, now is the perfect time to get one.
This Wayfair snow-centric, pre-lit tree will add the most charming winter flair to any corner of your home.
This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles.
Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop from Amazon
This artificial Dunhill Fir tree can make any space perfectly cozy and quaint. With heights up to 14ft, this National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree is perfect for any household.
If you are limited with space or simply looking for a less-traditional tree, this slim pre-lit christmas tree might be what you need.
Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree when this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.
Forget the hassle of having to manually put up your Christmas tree this year and opt for a simplified pop-up version — like this Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights — instead.
Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and wine Advent calendars.
