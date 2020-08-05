The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students

No school shopping is complete without a few new wardrobe additions!

Get your kid, teen or college student ready for the new school year with clothing to feel excited about -- whether they continue distance learning from home or are going back to the classroom. ET Style has gathered stylish school clothing from comfy styles to polished pieces.

Shop our top picks from favorite retailers such as Janie and Jack, ASOS, Tilly's and more.

Plus, check out our shopping guide for school supplies under $100.

Grade school

Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate Nordstrom Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning. $32 at Nordstrom

Corduroy Dress Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Corduroy Dress Janie and Jack This corduroy pinafore dress can be worn over tees, blouses and sweaters. $54 at Janie and Jack

Kids L1812 Short Sleeve Classic Pique Polo Lacoste Zappos Kids L1812 Short Sleeve Classic Pique Polo Lacoste A classic Lacoste polo shirt is great for looking polished. $45 at Zappos

Boys' Always Jogger Pants Splendid Bloomingdale's Boys' Always Jogger Pants Splendid Cozy, soft joggers that'll keep your kid comfortable while learning from home. $36 at Bloomingdale's

Teen

Skinny Stretch Chino Cotton On Cotton On Skinny Stretch Chino Cotton On Skinny-fit chino pants that are versatile for both school days and weekends. REGULARLY $44.99 $35.99 at Cotton On

Checker OTW Boys T-Shirt Vans Tilly's Checker OTW Boys T-Shirt Vans A long-sleeve graphic tee from Vans for casual days. $23.99 at Tilly's

College

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Comfy leggings are a must-have for every college student. This Zella pair is part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Select Nordy Club members can access the deal now. REGULARLY $59 Early Access $38.90 at Nordstrom

Twill Shacket H&M H&M Twill Shacket H&M A shacket -- a shirt-jacket hybrid -- is great as a versatile, lightweight layer for fall. $34.99 at H&M

French Terry Hoodie J.Crew J.Crew French Terry Hoodie J.Crew An effortless pullover hoodie that's cozy enough to wear inside and cool enough to wear out. Take 25% off with the code GOSALE. REGULARLY $79.50 $59.62 at J.Crew

