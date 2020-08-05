Shopping

The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
back to school clothes
eli_asenova/Getty Images

No school shopping is complete without a few new wardrobe additions!

Get your kid, teen or college student ready for the new school year with clothing to feel excited about -- whether they continue distance learning from home or are going back to the classroom. ET Style has gathered stylish school clothing from comfy styles to polished pieces.

Shop our top picks from favorite retailers such as Janie and Jack, ASOS, Tilly's and more.

Plus, check out our shopping guide for school supplies under $100.

Grade school

Tie Dye Romper
Tucker + Tate
Tucker + Tate Tie Dye Romper
Nordstrom
Tie Dye Romper
Tucker + Tate

An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning.

Corduroy Dress
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Corduroy Dress
Janie and Jack
Corduroy Dress
Janie and Jack

This corduroy pinafore dress can be worn over tees, blouses and sweaters.

Kids L1812 Short Sleeve Classic Pique Polo
Lacoste
Lacoste Kids L1812 Short Sleeve Classic Pique Polo
Zappos
Kids L1812 Short Sleeve Classic Pique Polo
Lacoste

A classic Lacoste polo shirt is great for looking polished.

Boys' Always Jogger Pants
Splendid
Splendid Boys' Always Jogger Pants - Little Kid
Bloomingdale's
Boys' Always Jogger Pants
Splendid

Cozy, soft joggers that'll keep your kid comfortable while learning from home.

Teen

Long Sleeve Floral Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
Aéropostale
Aeropostale Long Sleeve Floral Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
Aéropostale
Long Sleeve Floral Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
Aéropostale

A floral print, long-sleeve off-the-shoulder top to dress up denim.

REGULARLY $44.50

Teen Destructed Sky High Rise Skinny Jeans with Stretch
Gap
Gap Teen Destructed Sky High Rise Skinny Jeans with Stretch
Gap
Teen Destructed Sky High Rise Skinny Jeans with Stretch
Gap

High-rise, stretchy skinny jeans with cool distressed detailing.

Skinny Stretch Chino
Cotton On
Cotton On Skinny Stretch Chino
Cotton On
Skinny Stretch Chino
Cotton On

Skinny-fit chino pants that are versatile for both school days and weekends.

REGULARLY $44.99

Checker OTW Boys T-Shirt
Vans
Vans Checker OTW Boys T-Shirt
Tilly's
Checker OTW Boys T-Shirt
Vans

A long-sleeve graphic tee from Vans for casual days.

College

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella

Comfy leggings are a must-have for every college student. This Zella pair is part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Select Nordy Club members can access the deal now.

REGULARLY $59

Plus Midi Dress with High Neck Detail in Retro Floral Print
Fashion Union
Fashion Union Plus Midi Dress with High Neck Detail in Retro Floral Print
ASOS
Plus Midi Dress with High Neck Detail in Retro Floral Print
Fashion Union

Wear this chic printed dress to feel ready for a new school year.

Twill Shacket
H&M
H&M Twill Shacket
H&M
Twill Shacket
H&M

A shacket -- a shirt-jacket hybrid -- is great as a versatile, lightweight layer for fall.

French Terry Hoodie
J.Crew
J.Crew French Terry Hoodie
J.Crew
French Terry Hoodie
J.Crew

An effortless pullover hoodie that's cozy enough to wear inside and cool enough to wear out. Take 25% off with the code GOSALE.

REGULARLY $79.50

RELATED CONTENT:

Back to School Shopping: The Best Tech Gear

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student

7 Best Blue Light Glasses to Reduce Eye Strain