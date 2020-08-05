The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students
No school shopping is complete without a few new wardrobe additions!
Get your kid, teen or college student ready for the new school year with clothing to feel excited about -- whether they continue distance learning from home or are going back to the classroom. ET Style has gathered stylish school clothing from comfy styles to polished pieces.
Shop our top picks from favorite retailers such as Janie and Jack, ASOS, Tilly's and more.
Plus, check out our shopping guide for school supplies under $100.
Grade school
An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning.
This corduroy pinafore dress can be worn over tees, blouses and sweaters.
A classic Lacoste polo shirt is great for looking polished.
Cozy, soft joggers that'll keep your kid comfortable while learning from home.
Teen
A floral print, long-sleeve off-the-shoulder top to dress up denim.
High-rise, stretchy skinny jeans with cool distressed detailing.
Skinny-fit chino pants that are versatile for both school days and weekends.
A long-sleeve graphic tee from Vans for casual days.
College
Comfy leggings are a must-have for every college student. This Zella pair is part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Select Nordy Club members can access the deal now.
Wear this chic printed dress to feel ready for a new school year.
A shacket -- a shirt-jacket hybrid -- is great as a versatile, lightweight layer for fall.
An effortless pullover hoodie that's cozy enough to wear inside and cool enough to wear out. Take 25% off with the code GOSALE.
