The Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $200 at Amazon

If you're looking to splurge on holiday gifts but not spend over $200, the Amazon Black Friday sale has amazing options to shop on their 2020 holiday gift guide.

The under-$200 section in the Amazon Black Friday gift guide is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools and home accessories. Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Star Wars Waffle Maker, Apple AirPods, Amazon Kindle and more. Plus, many of the items are on sale!

Check back to see if any of these gifting options will be discounted even further during the Amazon Black Friday event.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Browse through our top under-$200 picks from the Amazon Black Friday holiday gift guide below.

Honeycomb Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Honeycomb Hoops Simone I. Smith These Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops are a whopping 60% off the retail price and the #1 new jewelry item at Amazon. Get these trendy hoops while you can. Oprah agrees, as these are a few of her favorite things this year. $104 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $74.99. $129.99 at Amazon

AirPods Pro Apple Amazon AirPods Pro Apple Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charging case. REGULARLY $249 $194 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch/Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Who can resist this epic Tory Burch handbag? REGULARLY $258 $170.10 at Amazon

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last. REGULARLY $180 $130 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Gucci Amazon Square Sunglasses Gucci These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $375 $181.38 at Amazon

Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App LifeFuels Amazon Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App LifeFuels LifeFuels Smart Bottle - Water and Healthy Beverage Infuser with Tracking App is one of the hottest new products on the market this holiday season. The best part about it is the LifeFuels Smart Bottle will help save over 1 million plastic bottles from going into the ocean by the end of the year. $149 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $179 at Amazon

Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi Amazon Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $148.95 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats by Dre Amazon Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats by Dre These Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 33% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299.99 $178.98 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Dog Camera Furbo Amazon Dog Camera Furbo Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. REGULARLY $249 $199 at Amazon

Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Amazon Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. REGULARLY $249.95 $186.95 at Amazon

Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. REGULARLY $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last! ORIGINALLY $194 $144 at Amazon

Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos Amazon Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. $199 at Amazon

Ionic Watch Fitbit Amazon Ionic Watch Fitbit With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging. REGULARLY $249.95 $189.99 at Amazon

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Amazon Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising. REGULARLY $299.95 $179.95 at Amazon

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Amazon AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple These Apple Airpods are designed with an easy setup and come with a charging case. These Airpods are 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker ThinkGeek Amazon Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker ThinkGeek Any Stars Wars fan will geek out over this nifty Death Star waffle maker. $125 at Amazon

Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori Amazon Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. REGULARLY $119.99 $95.98 at Amazon

