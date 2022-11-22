The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals to Shop Now for Holiday Savings on Tech, Gifts, Fashion, and More
Black Friday is just around the corner and is arguably the biggest shopping event of the year. With plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more, we've got you covered with all the best deals available. If you're looking to do some holiday shopping, numerous retailers have Black Friday sales right now featuring unbelievable markdowns.
Black Friday can get a little hectic, but many of the best early Black Friday deals are just as good as the deals released on the big day. We've found the best deals to take advantage of this year and get a head start on the holiday shopping. Beloved department stores Macy's and Nordstrom are tried and true destinations for fashion and beauty sales, while Amazon and Samsung are our go-to's for all things tech. And if you're looking to update your home ahead of the holidays, Wayfair, Walmart, and Our Place are offering discounts on furniture, cookware, and decor.
With so many sales going on, there's no better time to treat yourself or save on gifts for all of your loved ones before it's too late. Below, we've gathered everything you need to know in order to score the best Black Friday deals of the season.
When is Black Friday 2022?
As always, Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that happens to be Friday, November 25.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is one of the biggest savings events of the year, with nearly every retailer under the sun offering massive deals in anticipation of the upcoming holidays. Along with in-person and online sales on Black Friday, many retailers also offer Cyber Monday deals for online shoppers. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, November 28.
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop Now
Samsung
Shop Samsung's Black Friday deals on their impressive lineup of phones, TVs, appliances, tablets, and Galaxy Watches.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get $225 off instantly and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit.
Walmart
Walmart has been dropping new deals each week all month, but the last rollout before Black Friday itself just dropped. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event is slashing prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.
Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.
For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair.
Best Buy
Thousands of Black Friday deals have dropped at Best Buy. You can also get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping now with significant savings during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors on this LG TV. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an elevated viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. LG's TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300 free LG channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
Right now, Best Buy is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.
CoolSelect Pantry provides a full-width drawer with three temperature control settings to chill or defrost food to ideal temperatures. This refrigerator also features a special finish to reduce smudges and minimize cleaning.
The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals to Shop Now
Amazon
Prepare for the holidays with epic deals from top brands on this seasons' must-have products. Discounts can be found site wide on November 24 and 25, but some of their best savings per Amazon will be on YETI, Samsung, adidas, and Peloton. There's plenty of great deals to shop before Black Friday on clothing, shoes, and, and activewear.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices is running their Black Friday sale with 70% off select items and 30% off sitewide, including discounts on our favorite leggings, sports bras, fleece pullovers, and more.
Cold winter days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's new MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt comes complete with a roomy kangaroo pocket for added function.
Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit.
What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is discounting your favorite clothing brands like The North Face and Nike, as well as offering discounts on top shoe brands like UGG, Tory Burch, and Hunter.
The stretchy fit and tapered leg of these training pants are ideal for before, during and after your workout. Whether you're at the gym, running errands, or just walking the dog, these pants are a closet staple.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams helps to prevent any chafing.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet's Black Friday deals are unreal. Not only are there amazing steal like 70% on the designer totes, wallets, watches, and sunglasses, but now you can take an extra 25% off for double the discounts.
Coach's signature canvas and smooth leather Gallery tote has a a zip-top design with pockets inside and out to turn this into your take-anywhere bag.
This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front.
This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier.
alice + olivia
alice + olivia is offering 25% off most of their chic ready-to-wear clothing worn by stars including Meghan Markle, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Nicky Hilton, and more, from November 23 to November 28.
Holden
The modern-performance fashion brand filled with ski wear, ready-to-wear clothing items, and accessories for men and women, is offering 25% off site wide from November 23 to November 28.
L*SPACE
The beach and lifestyle brand made up of high quality swimwear and fashionable, multipurpose apparel in premium fabrics is offering 40% select styles from November 21 to November 28.
Johnny Was
The boho-chic brad filled with dresses, kimonos, sweaters, swim, accessories, homeware, and more, is offering 25% off site wide from November 23 to November 28.
Luna Skye
Save up to 70% on the Los Angeles-based, handmade fine jewelry line. From everyday picks to special occasion gems, there's just the gift to add a little sparkle to the season.
The Best Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Our Place
The Black Friday sale at Our Place is offering savings up to 30% on their best selling products. In addition to their most popular items, you can shop cookware, tableware, and bundles. The Oven Pan, which Drew Barrymore personally recommends, is now over $30 off and the cult-favorite, 8-in-1 Always Pan, is discounted by $50.
Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.
Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming.
Macy’s
Each week leading up to Black Friday, Macy's has been adding newly discounted items. The savings span all their departments from clothing, home, jewelry, tech, and beauty. All their Black Friday specials will be dropped on November 20, with incredible deals like 60% off premium luggage, up to 70% off designer suits, and up to 50% off beauty and fragrances.
Whip up old favorites and explore new recipes with Rachael Ray's sturdy pots and pans. This complete set includes skillets, saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and even a cookie sheet for all your cooking ahead.
Offered in 9 beautiful colors, this gorgeous cast iron dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection will look great in any kitchen.
Wayfair
You can start shopping Early Black Friday Doorbuster Deals for up to 80% off at Wayfair now. With seasonal decoration, furniture, and home appliances all marked down, you can get your home ready for the holidays by taking advantage of these Wayfair steals. Start shopping these incredible deals here.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now
MAC's official Holiday Deal sale is usually a special kit, but right now you can save 30% when you shop in store & online.
Tarte's Cyber Event sale is taking 30% off site-wide with free shipping when you use the coupon code CYBERSZN through November 29.
Shop Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday Sale now, offering 30% off everything and get free shipping on all orders using code FRIYAY.
According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. Get 50% off now.
Shop Tula's Black Friday sale for 30% off all of the brand's nourishing, refining, and revitalizing skincare essentials like brightening eye balms, Vitamin C serums, and more.
The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales to Shop Now
Bear Mattress
Save 35% off site-wide at Bear with code BF35. Every Bear mattress comes with a 120-night risk-free trial and has a lifetime warranty. This Black Friday mattress sale is Bear's biggest sale ever.
Birch Mattress
At Birch's Fall into Bed sale, you can take $400 off all of the brand's eco-friendly mattress designs and get two free pillows with code BLACKFRIDAY400.
Casper
Casper's Black Friday deals have come early. Save up to $800 on Casper mattresses. Plus, save 25% on all full-price sheets.
Cocoon by Sealy
Kick off the cozy season with 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.
DreamCloud
DreamCloud's Black Friday sale is taking 25% off everything and including $599 worth of cooling pillows, a Bamboo Rayon Blend sheet set, and mattress protector.
Layla Sleep
Layla's Black Friday Sale is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress and giving you 2 free pillows. Plus, you can save up to 65% on cooling products like a memory foam topper and bamboo sheets.
Leesa
Take up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with early access to their Black Friday sale. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress with this Fall Sale exclusive.
Mattress Firm
The Mattress Firm Black Friday Sale is offering up to 50% off mattresses from top brands like Serta, Beautyrest, and Sealy. Save up to $700 on your mattress with King beds at Queen prices and a free adjustable base.
Nolah
During the Nolah Early Black Friday Sale, take up to $700 off all Nolah mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of nearly $900.
Puffy Mattress
Use code SAVE750 to take $750 off any Puffy mattress. Every Puffy mattress also includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and sheet set.
Purple Mattress
Score up to $300 off Purple mattresses, plus $500 off an adjustable base.
Saatva
Shop Saatva's Black Friday sale to save up to $525 and even more when you bundle. Check out the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, with over 50 options to customize firmness just the way you like it.
