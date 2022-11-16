Savvy shoppers know Black Friday is the best time to finally purchase the big ticket items you've been eyeing all year. Many people grab up electronics and designer clothing at a steep discount during these sales, stocking up for themselves and saving on holiday gifts for loved ones. However, some of the biggest savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on furniture offered by some of our favorite brands.

If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll save big by taking advantage of the best Black Friday furniture deals. Unlike sales of Christmas past, you can actually start shopping many of your favorite stores' savings events now, before Thanksgiving even arrives. Wayfair, West Elm, and Macy's are just a few of the stores that have amazing deals on items for every room in your home.

Every furniture store offers something different — some have affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the pieces that fit your personal style, below we've rounded up the best Black Friday 2022 furniture sales you can shop right now.

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales of 2022

Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair You can start shopping early Black Friday deals now at Wayfair with major discounts up to 80% off across all departments. Save up to $900 on quality leather couches or shop seasonal decor starting at $30. With the large range of furniture and home decor at Wayfair, you're sure to find something you'll want. UP TO 80% OFF Shop Now

Castlery Castlery Castlery Casterly's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. You can start shopping their Black Friday Sale now for up to 40% off select furniture like sofas, tables, TV stands and more. UP TO 40% OFF Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Amazon one was on the first retailers to get in one the early Black Friday action. And with discounts in all their departments, you can score big savings shopping their furniture department. Mattresses, office chairs, dining room tables, dressers, and basically any other furniture you can think of are all on sale. UP TO 60% OFF Shop Now

Overstock Overstock Overstock Overstock is offering a week of deals for Black Friday with 70% off thousands of their items. In the furniture department, select living room and dining room furniture are 15% off and some area rugs are up to 20% off. If you want to sleep easier with a new mattress, select mattresses are also 20% off. UP TO 70% OFF Shop Now

West Elm west elm West Elm For high-quality mid-century modern furniture, you need to look no further than West Elm's Early Black Friday Deals. They're offering up to 70% off 1000s of items across their site. Save $200 on their sleek leather dining chairs or get gorgeous planters for your house plants for almost 50% off. UP TO 70% OFF Shop Now

Target Target Target Target is lowering their prices with Black Friday Deals. They have 50% off electronics for your home and 40% off home appliances. If you're shopping for furniture, you can save up to 25% on your purchase. With 17,500 furniture pieces discounted, you can likely find what you're looking for on sale. UP TO 25% OFF Shop Now

Burrow Burrow Burrow Creating durable and modular designs, Burrow's Black Friday sale is a buy more save more event. All orders start at 15% off, but depending on the size of your cart, you can save up to $1,000 using code BF22 at checkout. UP TO $1,000 OFF WITH CODE BF22 Shop Now

Albany Park Albany Park Albany Park For truly one of a kind pieces, take a look at Albany Park's Black Friday Sale. You can get 15% off some of their best-selling sectionals, sofas, and armchairs by using code BF15 at checkout. UP TO 15% OFF Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's With Macy's Early Access Black Friday Sale you can save 10% to 60% of select furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. But you can find great deals in living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture during their Black Friday Event. UP TO 60% OFF Shop Now

Ashley Ashley Ashley Score up to 50% off the furniture you've been eyeing by shopping Ashley's Black Friday Sale. They have these hot holiday buys available for furniture in every room. Since they sell all things furniture, you can buy a dining room set, a living room set, or even an outdoor living set all at a fraction of the cost right now. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan You can get savings up to $900 on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's Early Black Friday Deals. Sales span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one. UP TO 25% OFF Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

