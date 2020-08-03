Shopping

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Duffle Bags and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
camping gear best list
Justin Lewis/Getty Images

Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and outdoor gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to a stylish duffel bag, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.

Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI

The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.

Blue Springs Sleeping Bag: 35F Synthetic
ALPS Mountaineering
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
Blue Springs Sleeping Bag: 35F Synthetic
ALPS Mountaineering
REGULARLY $89.99

Sutton Duffle
Herschel
Herschel Sutton Duffle
Herschel
Sutton Duffle
Herschel

Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
REI
Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear

SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
Eureka
Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
REI
SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
Eureka

SuperSub Hammock
Eagles Nest Outfitters
Eagles Nest Outfitters SuperSub Hammock
Backcountry
SuperSub Hammock
Eagles Nest Outfitters

All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Walmart
All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson

100 Insect Repellent
Repel
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
100 Insect Repellent
Repel

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks to Breathe In for the Summer

The Best Houseplants You Can Buy Online

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Shoes, Clothing and Accessories

 