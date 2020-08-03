The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Duffle Bags and More
Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.
To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and outdoor gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors.
From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to a stylish duffel bag, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.
Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.
The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
