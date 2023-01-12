Shopping

The Best Casper Mattress Deals Right Now Include Dreamy Discounts On All 4 Top-Rated Mattresses

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Casper Mattress New Year's Sale
Casper

With two more months of winter to go, it's only natural to want to upgrade our current living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed for less. Starting today, Casper is having a MLK Day mattress sale where you can save up to $700 on mattresses and take 10% off everything else. From mattresses to pillows, bedding, and even weighted blankets, don't sleep on these deals for a relaxing 2023. 

Shop the Casper Sale

Through Tuesday, January 17, the Casper sale includes 20% off on all four of its popular mattresses, including the best-selling Original Mattress  and the highest-rated Original Hybrid mattress. For sleepers who want added support and cooling, save up to $700 on the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material.

Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Below, shop the best MLK Day mattress deals available right now at Casper.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain.

$3,395$2,716
Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Original Hybrid Mattress

Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress

$1,695$1,356
Nova Hybrid Mattress
Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Nova Hybrid Mattress

It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price. 

$2,295$1,836
Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
Casper
Casper Original Mattress

Unlock your best night’s sleep on Casper's best-selling mattress with balanced support and cooling. 

$1,295$1,036
Weighted Blanket
Weighted Blanket
Casper
Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket will keep you warm on a cold night and give you a feeling of calm and relaxation.

$189$99
Wool Pinstripe Plaid Throw
Pinstripe Plaid Throw
Casper
Wool Pinstripe Plaid Throw

Made with 100% wool and a sweater-soft feel, this throw blanket makes snuggling extra cozy in the winter. 

$129$65
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover + Sham Set
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover + Sham Set
Casper
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover + Sham Set

Elevate your bed with Casper's duvet cover and sham set made with 100% organic cotton. 

    $179$90
    Waffle Throw Blanket
    Waffle Throw Blanket
    Casper
    Waffle Throw Blanket

    Made with a soft and drapey waffle weave, Casper's 100% organic cotton throw blanket and adds cozy texture to any room. 

      $89$45
      Casper Percale Sheets
      Percale
      Casper
      Casper Percale Sheets

      Made from cotton percale, these ultra-soft sheets have a crisp feel that lasts night after night. 

      $139$125

      RELATED CONTENT:

      The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep

      Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year

      The Best Affordable Mattresses Under $500

      The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Fall and Winter

      Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, & Towels With Our Code

      Amazon Mattress Sale: The 15 Best Deals You Can Shop on Nectar, Casper and More

      The Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

      The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

      15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep