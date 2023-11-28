It's that time of year again, Apple fans!

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, ushered in by the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the hottest Apple deals are now up for grabs. Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or buy a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks.

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are still live and include everything on your holiday wishlist, especially the hottest Apple products. With Amazon's fast shipping, you can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Cyber Monday Apple deals still available at Amazon. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $750 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Cyber Monday Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $80 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $499 Shop Now

Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected. $429 $321 Shop Now

