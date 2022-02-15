If you've been holding off on upgrading your living space this year — waiting for the best deal — your time has finally come. Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale has arrived, and it is huge. For the next week, the home retailer is slashing up to 70% off on everything you'll need to upgrade your home, including bed frames, living room sets, lighting, rugs, home decor and much, much more.

Head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself. The retailer is offering the biggest sales we've seen since Black Friday, so you can get all their most popular items at their lowest prices in months. The sale, which extends through Feb. 21, includes 60% off indoor and outdoor furniture sets, 50% off bathroom fixtures from Moen and storage solutions starting at merely $13.

It doesn't matter which room is in need of a makeover, the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale has something for everyone. Grab bestselling TV stands and living room tables starting at $100 or office furniture for $75. The sale also boasts unbelievable discounts on everything from huge-ticket items like this corner sectional with ottoman, which is available for 90% off its original price. No, that's not a typo.

With sales this good, you can be sure that these items will be flying off the shelves, so run and check out the deals for yourself while they're still in stock. Check out the discounts from the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale event and browse through ET's top picks below.

Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wayfair Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Get custom kitchen cabinets for discount prices with these deceptively strong cabinet inserts. Just measure your cabinet interior and let Wayfair set you up for organizational success. $140 $95 Buy Now

