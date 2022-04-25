Shopping

The Best Deals on Bedding and Mattresses at Wayfair Ahead of Way Day 2022

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Way Day Bedding Deals
Wayfair

Getting a restful night's sleep can be a struggle that's only made worse if you don't have a comfortable bed set up. While you've been busy updating your patio with some fresh outdoor furniture this spring, it's time you give your bedroom a spring makeover as well. Thanks to all the early deals ahead of Way Day 2022, you can save on some of the best bedding, mattresses and other nighttime essentials at Wayfair.

Shop Early Way Day Deals

Way Day 2022 is slated for Wednesday, April 27 until Thursday, April 28, but the doorbuster discounts and savings have already begun. There are dozens of early Way Day deals on living room furniture and patio furniture, but we're most excited about the savings on mattresses and bedding.

Regardless of your bedtime routine, Wayfair has deals on comfy memory foam mattresses, microfiber sheet sets, pillows, and breathable cotton quilts. Since there are so many incredible mattress and bedding deals ahead of Way Day, we've compiled the best discounts on Wayfair's top-rated bedding essentials. 

Ahead, shop Wayfair's early Way Day 2022 mattress and bedding deals. 

Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set

You can't find a better deal on sheets than this 90% off discount on the Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set.

$119$12
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.

$150$49
Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair Sleep Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

You can sleep even more soundly at night on this super cushiony memory foam mattress. All sizes of this mattress are currently a part of the Doorbuster Deals, and you can get up to 65% off. The limited time savings are just an extra perk to this cooling mattress.

$400$141 AND UP
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

Wake up well-rested thanks to this cooling memory foam pillow from Wayfair Sleep.

$120$33
Ophelia & Co. Paxson Microfiber Set
Paxson Microfiber Set
Wayfair
Ophelia & Co. Paxson Microfiber Set

Cozy up in your bed with this ruffled microfiber set.

$180$72 AND UP
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Covet Set
Wayfair
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

You don't need to wait for Black Friday 2022 to get some great deals on duvet cover sets. You don't even have to wait for Way Day 2022 to officially kick off either.

$90$44
Alwyn Home Campbell Down Alternative Mattress Pad
Alwyn Home Campbell Down Alternative Mattress Pad
Wayfair
Alwyn Home Campbell Down Alternative Mattress Pad

Top your mattress with a little extra cushion. The gel coating on this mattress pad makes it breathable and hypoallergenic, so it's perfect for warmer weather. 

$80$16
Birch Lane Ashlynn Cotton Modern & Contemporary Quilt
Birch Lane Ashlynn Cotton Modern Quilt
Wayfair
Birch Lane Ashlynn Cotton Modern & Contemporary Quilt

Top your favorite comforter or duvet with this soft cotton quilt by Birch Lane.

$218$166
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Queen Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Queen Mattress

Though this is an innerspring mattress, it still contains your movements like a foam mattress would. However, you get the healthy support you need from the coils in this model. 

$794$290
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set
Kelly Clarkson Home Microfiber Bedspread Set
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set

This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale. 

$150$51 AND UP
White Noise Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
White Noise Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Wayfair
White Noise Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Relax at night with this cloud-like gel memory foam mattress topper.

$220$65
Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair Sleep Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$899$570
Mercury Row Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Mercury Row Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
Mercury Row Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Upgrade your bed with this adorable button-tufted headboard. This bed comes with an adjustable base, box spring, footboard, center supports and (of course) the headboard. These early access deals can help you revamp your entire bedroom.

$243$100

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture at Wayfair

Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Less Than $50

The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Mother's Day Deals to Shop

The Best Early Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture at Wayfair

12 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Treasure

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $24 Running Shorts