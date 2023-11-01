Sales & Deals

The Best Deals Within Oprah's Favorite Things List: Save on Great Gifts for the Whole Family

Oprahs Favorite Things Best Deals
Oprah Daily
By Doriean Stevenson
Published: 9:46 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

Oprah Winfrey knows how to pick amazing gifts. Plus, a number of her choices are on sale.

The list we've waited all year for has landed. 

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 — the multi-hyphenate star's curated list of her most-loved products and gift ideas — is finally here, and it's full of amazing finds across categories. Many of our favorite brands made this year's list, such as TELFAR, Barefoot Dreams, Harlem Candle Co. and Beats by Dre. Plus, there are so many new goodies, including a Sophistiplate charcuterie board, a towel set from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July and more. The good news is all of these items are available on Amazon.com. The even better news is that many items selected by Winfrey herself are currently on sale. 

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Now that November has arrived, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. The best way to avoid stress and the danger of seeing top gifts sell out before you can snag them is to shop early. That's why Oprah's Favorite Things is right on time, helping all of us zero in on the top gifts to place in the stocking or under the tree. It's no secret that the holidays can be an expensive time, so it's quite a bonus that lots of fantastic gift options are currently discounted on Amazon. 

Below, shop the products on Oprah's Favorite Things list currently on sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set
Oprah Daily

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set

“I have these blissfully soft socks in a basket by my front door so people don’t have to wear shoes," says Winfrey. "Trust me, the homebodies in your life will want a pair, or in this case, three!”

$58

On Amazon

Shop Now

$58

At Barefoot Dreams

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon, Beats

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Give the gift of unmatched sound via these Beats noise-cancelling headphones with comfortable cups and up to 40 hours of battery life. 

$350 $200

on Amazon

Shop Now

$350

at Beats by Dre

Shop Now

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $96

On Amazon

Shop Now

$120 $99 WITH CODE OPRAH

At Take OFF Luggage

Shop Now

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
Amazon

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF, the popular seasoning and sauce brand, secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2022 and has made a return appearance this year.

$65 $58

Shop Now

$65

at TRUFF

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

