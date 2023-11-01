The list we've waited all year for has landed.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 — the multi-hyphenate star's curated list of her most-loved products and gift ideas — is finally here, and it's full of amazing finds across categories. Many of our favorite brands made this year's list, such as TELFAR, Barefoot Dreams, Harlem Candle Co. and Beats by Dre. Plus, there are so many new goodies, including a Sophistiplate charcuterie board, a towel set from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July and more. The good news is all of these items are available on Amazon.com. The even better news is that many items selected by Winfrey herself are currently on sale.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Now that November has arrived, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. The best way to avoid stress and the danger of seeing top gifts sell out before you can snag them is to shop early. That's why Oprah's Favorite Things is right on time, helping all of us zero in on the top gifts to place in the stocking or under the tree. It's no secret that the holidays can be an expensive time, so it's quite a bonus that lots of fantastic gift options are currently discounted on Amazon.

Below, shop the products on Oprah's Favorite Things list currently on sale.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.