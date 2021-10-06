Shopping

The Best Fake Christmas Trees to Shop at Every Budget

By ETonline Staff
The holiday season is just around the corner. And while you might not be ready to pull out the tinsel and garland, or set up your Christmas tree just yet, that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on your holiday planning. And with this year in particular, it might be more important than ever before -- especially if you're looking to add an artificial Christmas tree to your home.

Much like so many other industries that are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, those in the business of Christmas trees are facing shortages and obstacles of their own. According to Forbes, due to the global supply chain shortage this year, Christmas trees are reportedly expected to not only take longer to make and ship, but they will also likely be more expensive than normal too.

In short: You'll want to make sure that you order your tree soon this year to avoid the hassle (and possible expenses) of ordering it too late.

To help you in your search for the most perfect artificial Christmas tree -- and avoid the stress of navigating shipping delays later on in the holiday season -- the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best options to shop at every budget, including ones from Amazon, Wayfair and Kohl's, among many others.

Whether you're in the market for a traditional faux tree, pre-lit style or even more modern offerings like white and rose gold-colored options, you're bound to find your dream Christmas tree this holiday season -- and at a price-point that's just perfect for you.

Ahead, peruse through the best fake Christmas trees to shop at every budget. Need more seasonal home inspiration? Check out the coziest furniture and decor to get your home ready for fall. Plus, Amazon's best deals on fall home essentials and goodies.

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree
This artificial Dunhill Fir tree can make any space perfectly cozy and quaint.
$310$174 AT AMAZON
Faux Pine Lights
Faux Pine Lights
West Elm
Faux Pine Lights
It doesn't get cuter than this faux pine lights tree from West Elm -- which comes complete with rainbow, multi-colored lights.
$170 AT WEST ELM
Faux Layered Rose Gold Fraiser Fir Tree
Faux Layered Rose Gold Fraiser Fir Tree
West Elm
Faux Layered Rose Gold Fraiser Fir Tree
Keep your Christmas styling chic with a stylish, rose gold tree option from West Elm.
$130 AT WEST ELM
Best Choice Products No Fluff Hinged Artificial Spruce Tree
Best Choice Products No Fluff Hinged Artificial Spruce Tree
Amazon
Best Choice Products No Fluff Hinged Artificial Spruce Tree
If you're anticipating a busy Christmas season, consider opting for a "no fluff" and fully dressed Christmas tree that comes complete with all the bells and whistles.
$560 AT AMAZON
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
If you're looking to set your seasonal decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this cute, quirky and completely artificial Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.
$182 AT AMAZON
Best Choice Products Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Best Choice Products Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Amazon
Best Choice Products Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Stick to the classics with this simple, charming artificial pine tree -- available on Amazon for only $65.
$65 AT AMAZON
Red Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree
Red Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
Red Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree
Throw tradition out the door this holiday season with a red-colored tinsel tree from Kohl's.
$365 $219 AT KOHL'S
North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
This multi-colored, pre-lit tree from the National Tree Company will be sure to keep your home radiating the colors of Christmas long into the new year.
$175$140 AT KOHL'S
Winchester White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Winchester White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
Winchester White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Tap into a more modern and chic Christmas tree style this holiday season with this bold, White Pine.
$440$352 AT KOHL'S
Slim Fraser Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Slim Fraser Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Slim Fraser Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
While Christmas trees are beautiful, they can also take up quite a bit of space. Eliminate any concerns of a congested home with this cute, slim Christmas tree style.
$326$247 AT WAYFAIR
Pre Lit North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Pre Lit North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
Pre Lit North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
This artificial North Valley Spruce tree is perfectly picturesque.
$180$144 AT KOHL'S
Frosted Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Frosted Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Frosted Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
The golden and red hues of this frosted green tree will add an understated holiday vibe to any room in your home.
$685$465 AT WAYFAIR
Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Bring the comforts of winter into your home with this fake, flocked pine tree that's dusted in artificial snow.
$191$153 AT WAYFAIR
Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas with Clear/White Lights
Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas with Clear/White Lights
Wayfair
Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas with Clear/White Lights
The snow-centric, pre-lit tree will add the most charming winter flair to any corner of your home.
$200$183 AT WAYFAIR

