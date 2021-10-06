The holiday season is just around the corner. And while you might not be ready to pull out the tinsel and garland, or set up your Christmas tree just yet, that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on your holiday planning. And with this year in particular, it might be more important than ever before -- especially if you're looking to add an artificial Christmas tree to your home.

Much like so many other industries that are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, those in the business of Christmas trees are facing shortages and obstacles of their own. According to Forbes, due to the global supply chain shortage this year, Christmas trees are reportedly expected to not only take longer to make and ship, but they will also likely be more expensive than normal too.

In short: You'll want to make sure that you order your tree soon this year to avoid the hassle (and possible expenses) of ordering it too late.

To help you in your search for the most perfect artificial Christmas tree -- and avoid the stress of navigating shipping delays later on in the holiday season -- the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best options to shop at every budget, including ones from Amazon, Wayfair and Kohl's, among many others.

Whether you're in the market for a traditional faux tree, pre-lit style or even more modern offerings like white and rose gold-colored options, you're bound to find your dream Christmas tree this holiday season -- and at a price-point that's just perfect for you.

Ahead, peruse through the best fake Christmas trees to shop at every budget. Need more seasonal home inspiration? Check out the coziest furniture and decor to get your home ready for fall. Plus, Amazon's best deals on fall home essentials and goodies.

Faux Pine Lights West Elm Faux Pine Lights It doesn't get cuter than this faux pine lights tree from West Elm -- which comes complete with rainbow, multi-colored lights. $170 AT WEST ELM Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Place Is Having An Early Holiday Sale: Get $30 Off The Always Pan

The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

Meghan Markle’s Secret to Long Lashes Is On Major Sale at Amazon Now

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall