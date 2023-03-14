The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Spring Sale — Save On Dresses, Jeans, Sandals and More
If you've been counting down the days until spring and have been looking to revamp your wardrobe for warmer days, now is the perfect time to swap out your bulky winter coats and shop spring fashion essentials at Shopbop. From floral dresses to satin midi skirts, Shopbop's Spring Sale has tons of options to get you ready and looking stylish for the new season.
Now through Wednesday, March 15, Shopbop is offering 20% off select new-season styles — including sale items with the code FRESH. Whether you're searching for a chic spring wedding dress to pair with block-heel sandals or the perfect spring break outfit to match your favorite sunglasses, the trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need to stay fashionable.
During Shopbop's Spring Forward Sale, you can forget about dreary winter days and finally create the spring wardrobe of your dreams. The sale includes incredible deals from popular brands like Cult Gaia, Free People, Good American, Staud, Marni, Tibi and more that you won't want to miss.
Shop everything including spring dresses, heeled sandals, beach cover-ups, floral tops, handbags and other spring fashion must-haves. Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop Spring Sale to score before it's too late.
With a sweetheart neckline and cutout bodice with a ring accent, this trendy Cult Gaia dress will take you right into spring.
Block-heel sandals are one of this spring's hottest shoe trends and these Palma Boho Strap Heels are the perfect pair to wear with a floral dress or denim this season.
This charming ruffle sleeve maxi dress can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. Plus, it comes in three more colors to match any look.
Featuring a high-rise and just the right amount of stretch, this classic pair of Levi's will never go out of style.
Pair this lightweight floral top with light-wash denim and strappy sandals for a simple but stylish look.
Soak up the sun this spring in Cult Gaia's dragonfruit-colored Betty Bikini Set.
The STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag in sleek brown leather and woven raffia will be at the top of your spring break packing list.
Embrace this season's midi skirt trend in this navy shimmery satin midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Step into spring with a fresh new pair of white sneakers. These Marni sneakers add a unique twist to your classic white sneakers with a rubber toe cap and peach-colored rubber sole.
Lightweight sweaters are a must-have piece to transition from winter to spring. This colorful STAUD cropped sweater can be paired with shorts or jeans to stay comfortable as the temperatures change.
Get spring break-ready with the TIARE HAWAII cover up set in a hazy tie-dye print. Style it with your favorite pair of sunglasses and beach bag and you'll be ready to take on the warmth.
OPT's floral-print Calypso dress features a smocked bodice and ruffly shoulders, making it the perfect lightweight dress to wear from spring into summer.
If you're searching for a basic bodysuit to add to your wardrobe, Good American's Modern Tank bodysuit is a versatile, layering option to style with any spring outfit.
Elevate any look with these light-hued faux leather trousers that feature a classic straight-leg silhouette.
If you're in search for the perfect spring wedding dress, Tibi's Heavy Satin Midi Bias dress offers a casual chic look.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of bring colors, this spring dress is a must-have.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion: Shop Abercrombie, Amazon, Lulu's, Reformation and More
Spring Break Essentials To Shop at Amazon — Swimsuits, Sandals and More for Your Next Trip
Free People's 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Collab Is a Match Made in Heaven
Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Available Now In New Styles For Spring
Spring Workout Essentials from lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' Section
18 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits
The 15 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Break Trip
Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon To Wear This Spring
Meghan Markle’s Spring-Perfect Linen Dress Is On Sale Now
Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Spring Styles
The 20 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe
Shop the 30 Best Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles for Spring Break