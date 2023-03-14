If you've been counting down the days until spring and have been looking to revamp your wardrobe for warmer days, now is the perfect time to swap out your bulky winter coats and shop spring fashion essentials at Shopbop. From floral dresses to satin midi skirts, Shopbop's Spring Sale has tons of options to get you ready and looking stylish for the new season.

Shop Shopbop's Spring Sale

Now through Wednesday, March 15, Shopbop is offering 20% off select new-season styles — including sale items with the code FRESH. Whether you're searching for a chic spring wedding dress to pair with block-heel sandals or the perfect spring break outfit to match your favorite sunglasses, the trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need to stay fashionable.

During Shopbop's Spring Forward Sale, you can forget about dreary winter days and finally create the spring wardrobe of your dreams. The sale includes incredible deals from popular brands like Cult Gaia, Free People, Good American, Staud, Marni, Tibi and more that you won't want to miss.

Shop everything including spring dresses, heeled sandals, beach cover-ups, floral tops, handbags and other spring fashion must-haves. Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop Spring Sale to score before it's too late.

Cult Gaia Dina Dress Shopbop Cult Gaia Dina Dress With a sweetheart neckline and cutout bodice with a ring accent, this trendy Cult Gaia dress will take you right into spring. $658 $526 WITH CODE FRESH Shop Now

Marni Sneakers Shopbop Marni Sneakers Step into spring with a fresh new pair of white sneakers. These Marni sneakers add a unique twist to your classic white sneakers with a rubber toe cap and peach-colored rubber sole. $595 $476 WITH CODE FRESH Shop Now

STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater Shopbop STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater Lightweight sweaters are a must-have piece to transition from winter to spring. This colorful STAUD cropped sweater can be paired with shorts or jeans to stay comfortable as the temperatures change. $275 $220 WITH CODE FRESH Shop Now

o.p.t Calypso Dress Shopbop o.p.t Calypso Dress OPT's floral-print Calypso dress features a smocked bodice and ruffly shoulders, making it the perfect lightweight dress to wear from spring into summer. $160 $128 WITH CODE FRESH Shop Now

