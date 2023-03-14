Shopping

The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Spring Sale — Save On Dresses, Jeans, Sandals and More

By Sydney Sweetwood
Shopbop Spring Forward Sale
Shopbop

If you've been counting down the days until spring and have been looking to revamp your wardrobe for warmer days, now is the perfect time to swap out your bulky winter coats and shop spring fashion essentials at Shopbop. From floral dresses to satin midi skirts, Shopbop's Spring Sale has tons of options to get you ready and looking stylish for the new season. 

Now through Wednesday, March 15, Shopbop is offering 20% off select new-season styles — including sale items with the code FRESH. Whether you're searching for a chic spring wedding dress to pair with block-heel sandals or the perfect spring break outfit to match your favorite sunglasses, the trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need to stay fashionable. 

During Shopbop's Spring Forward Sale, you can forget about dreary winter days and finally create the spring wardrobe of your dreams. The sale includes incredible deals from popular brands like Cult Gaia, Free People, Good American, Staud, Marni, Tibi and more that you won't want to miss. 

Shop everything including spring dresses, heeled sandals, beach cover-ups, floral tops, handbags and other spring fashion must-haves. Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop Spring Sale to score before it's too late. 

Cult Gaia Dina Dress
Cult Gaia Dina Dress
Shopbop
Cult Gaia Dina Dress

With a sweetheart neckline and cutout bodice with a ring accent, this trendy Cult Gaia dress will take you right into spring. 

$658$526
WITH CODE FRESH
KAANAS Palma Boho Strap Heels
KAANAS Palma Boho Strap Heels
Shopbop
KAANAS Palma Boho Strap Heels

Block-heel sandals are one of this spring's hottest shoe trends and these Palma Boho Strap Heels are the perfect pair to wear with a floral dress or denim this season. 

$119$95
WITH CODE FRESH
English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress
English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress
Shopbop
English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress

This charming ruffle sleeve maxi dress can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. Plus, it comes in three more colors to match any look. 

$95$76
WITH CODE FRESH
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
Shopbop
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

Featuring a high-rise and just the right amount of stretch, this classic pair of Levi's will never go out of style. 

$90$72
WITH CODE FRESH
ASTR The Label Leigh Top
ASTR The Label Leigh Top
Shopbop
ASTR The Label Leigh Top

Pair this lightweight floral top with light-wash denim and strappy sandals for a simple but stylish look. 

$88$70
WITH CODE FRESH
Cult Gaia Betty Bikini Set
Cult Gaia Betty Bikini Set
Shopbop
Cult Gaia Betty Bikini Set

Soak up the sun this spring in Cult Gaia's dragonfruit-colored Betty Bikini Set. 

$168$134 WITH CODE FRESH
BETTY BIKINI TOP
$148$118 WITH CODE FRESH
BETTY BIKINI BOTTOMS
STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag
STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag
Shopbop
STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag

The STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag in sleek brown leather and woven raffia will be at the top of your spring break packing list. 

$250$200
WITH CODE FRESH
Free People Dakota Satin Midi Skirt
Free People Dakota Satin Midi Skirt
Shopbop
Free People Dakota Satin Midi Skirt

Embrace this season's midi skirt trend in this navy shimmery satin midi skirt with a thigh-high slit. 

$128$102
WITH CODE FRESH
Marni Sneakers
Marni Sneakers
Shopbop
Marni Sneakers

Step into spring with a fresh new pair of white sneakers. These Marni sneakers add a unique twist to your classic white sneakers with a rubber toe cap and peach-colored rubber sole. 

$595$476
WITH CODE FRESH
STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater
STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater
Shopbop
STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater

Lightweight sweaters are a must-have piece to transition from winter to spring. This colorful STAUD cropped sweater can be paired with shorts or jeans to stay comfortable as the temperatures change. 

$275$220
WITH CODE FRESH
TIARE HAWAII Heatwave Cover Up Set
TIARE HAWAII Heatwave Cover Up Set
Shopbop
TIARE HAWAII Heatwave Cover Up Set

Get spring break-ready with the TIARE HAWAII cover up set in a hazy tie-dye print. Style it with your favorite pair of sunglasses and beach bag and you'll be ready to take on the warmth. 

$95$76
WITH CODE FRESH
o.p.t Calypso Dress
o.p.t Calypso Dress
Shopbop
o.p.t Calypso Dress

OPT's floral-print Calypso dress features a smocked bodice and ruffly shoulders, making it the perfect lightweight dress to wear from spring into summer. 

$160$128
WITH CODE FRESH
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit
Shopbop
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit

If you're searching for a basic bodysuit to add to your wardrobe, Good American's Modern Tank bodysuit is a versatile, layering option to style with any spring outfit. 

$65$52
WITH CODE FRESH
En Saison Lana Trousers
En Saison Lana Trousers
Shopbop
En Saison Lana Trousers

Elevate any look with these light-hued faux leather trousers that feature a classic straight-leg silhouette. 

$102$82
WITH CODE FRESH
Tibi Heavy Satin Midi Bias Dress
Tibi Heavy Satin Midi Bias Dress
Shopbop
Tibi Heavy Satin Midi Bias Dress

If you're in search for the perfect spring wedding dress, Tibi's Heavy Satin Midi Bias dress offers a casual chic look. 

$875$700
WITH CODE FRESH
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress
Shopbop
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of bring colors, this spring dress is a must-have. 

$98$78
WITH CODE FRESH

