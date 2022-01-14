If you’ve been admiring designer items this winter but wish your champagne taste had a more affordable price tag, look no further than Shopbop’s sale section, which is filled with sale items up to 70% off. The trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need during the winter months to stay warm and fashionable, all at incredible marked-down prices.

Treat yourself to designer clothes at discounted prices and finally create the winter wardrobe of your dreams right now. The sale is chock full of deals from designer brands like Free People, Victoria Beckham, Golden Goose, Stella McCartney x adidas, Frame Denim and so many more.

Shop everything including winter jackets, cashmere sweaters, alpaca wool scarves, suede boots, leather handbags and other high-end winter staples. It’s the perfect time to grab that full-price designer piece you’ve been looking at wistfully at a shockingly affordable price. Plus, save even more with free shipping and returns.

Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop Winter Sale, so you can stop eyeing wistfully and start wearing confidently! Be sure to shop quickly, though. With prices this good, these must-haves won’t last long.

SLVRLAKE Beatnik Jeans Shopbop SLVRLAKE Beatnik Jeans These jeans hit all the boxes on latest denim trends -- straight-leg, ankle length, button fly and acid-wash, all for one super affordable price. $279 $195 Buy Now

Skin Skinny Pants Shopbop Skin Skinny Pants These jersey joggers are so cute, you can wear them out of the house and not feel like you're wearing pajamas. $95 $66 Buy Now

