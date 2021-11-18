Ready or not, holiday shopping is here. For fashion lovers, it's not a bad thing when there's a sale involved. Amazon is pretty reliable when it comes to deals on fashion, and Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale definitely delivers. Holiday shopping started a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

ET has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale and we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fashion essentials as well as get the best deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale and the Amazon Fashion Gift Guide ahead.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 Buy Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. $365 $242 Buy Now

