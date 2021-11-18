Shopping

The Best Fashion Gifts from Amazon -- Levi's, Tory Burch, Crocs and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon fashion
Amazon

Ready or not, holiday shopping is here. For fashion lovers, it's not a bad thing when there's a sale involved. Amazon is pretty reliable when it comes to deals on fashion, and Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale definitely delivers. Holiday shopping started a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

ET has combed through the site to gather the best fashion items to buy at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale and we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fashion essentials as well as get the best deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day

Browse through our top picks of the best fashion finds from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale and the Amazon Fashion Gift Guide ahead. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Glitter Lined Clog
Crocs are back, and the clog is extra stylish thanks to the fleece lining and chic lavender color. 
STARTING $39
Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket
Gift this fun, bright trendy fleece zip-up. 
$40
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Any fashionista will love this stylish puffer jacket for winter. 
$65
Grace Karin Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan
Grace Karin Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan
Amazon
Grace Karin Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan
This longline Grace Karin cardigan is great for wearing in and out of the house. 
$35
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Amazon
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 
$100
Tory Burch 0TY7059 Sunglasses
Tory Burch Women's 0TY7059 Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY7059 Sunglasses
Block the sun from your eyes in style with these sunnies from Tory Burch. 
$149$74
Nixon Time Teller
Nixon Time Tellerv
Amazon
Nixon Time Teller
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 
$100$82
Calvin Klein Shift Dress with Gold-Tone Hardware
Calvin Klein Shift Dress with Gold-Tone Hardware
Amazon
Calvin Klein Shift Dress with Gold-Tone Hardware
This sleek shift dress is made for the office, but don't be surprised if you want to wear it long after you punch out. 
STARTING $80
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Loungewear is key for cozy season. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. 
STARTING $148
DKNY Knot Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
DKNY Knot Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
Amazon
DKNY Knot Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
Get a great deal on this DKNY fit and flare dress. 
STARTING $52
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. 
$289
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Briley Driving Style Loafer
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Briley Driving Style Loafer
Amazon
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Briley Driving Style Loafer
If you don't have classic loafers yet, this pair is a steal. 
STARTING $80
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for.
$60
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up ReActive Daytripper Backpack
Going on a hike or a picnic, this Vera Bradley backpack holds what you need. It's made with recycled water bottles and is water-repellent for easy cleaning. 
$95
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
STARTING $18
Hemlock Plaid Knitted Sweater Vest
Hemlock Plaid Knitted Sweater Vest
Amazon
Hemlock Plaid Knitted Sweater Vest
A sweater vest is the one piece you don't want to skip this fall. 
STARTING $10
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE Sunglasses
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE 2182 125213
Amazon
Versace Glam Medusa Shield VE Sunglasses
If you're in need of new summer shades, these Versace sunglasses are a steal at 55% off the original price.   
$295$151
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
On-trend loose-fit jeans with an ultra-high waist. 
STARTING $81
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag, but it can also transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. 
$155
Pink Queen Knit Long Sleeves Cropped Sweater
Pink Queen Knit Long Sleeves Cropped Sweater
Amazon
Pink Queen Knit Long Sleeves Cropped Sweater
Cropped sweater at a discount? Yes, please! 
$27$19
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
With almost 22,000 reviews (80% being 5 Star), these PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops are the perfect earrings to complete your casual summer outfit. At $14 these simple and classy earrings are a must-buy!
$14
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 
$161
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates
We're not going to be stuck at home forever -- when we get to go out, make sure he looks good whether he's going to work or a spring wedding. These Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit Separates are an Amazon best seller. 
STARTING $80
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$299$139
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$365$242

