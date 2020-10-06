Looking for a fashionable gift? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands.

To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop.

Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Prime Day, which will start on Oct. 13. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event.

Browse through our top picks of fashion gifts from Amazon ahead.

Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Tory Burch Amazon Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring Tory Burch These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. $86.82 at Amazon

Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot UGG UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. $149.95 at Amazon

Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant The Drop Amazon Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant The Drop On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands. $44.90 at Amazon

Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Amazon Velvet Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi. $49 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. $154 at Amazon

Time Teller Nixon Amazon Time Teller Nixon A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. REGULARLY $100 $68.12 at Amazon

Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Fjallraven Amazon Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Fjallraven Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack. $58.99 at Amazon

Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress Modecrush Amazon Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress Modecrush An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions. $26.99 at Amazon

Sign up for more gifting ideas! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Oct. 13-14 -- Here Are the Early Deals

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 at Amazon's Fall Sale