The Best Furniture Sales to Update Your Home for Spring: Ashley Furniture, West Elm, and More
Whether you’re furnishing your bedroom or upgrading your home office, this season's best furniture deals will help you level up your living space—and save some money in the process. Retailers like Wayfair and West Elm are offering everything from furniture to area rugs and office chairs for a fraction of the price.
If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll save big by taking advantage of the best furniture deals happening now. With spring just around the corner, don’t delay if you see something that catches your eye. With these incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture, your space will feel ready for the new season.
Every furniture store offers something different — some have affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the pieces that fit your personal style and won't break the bank, below we've rounded up the best furniture deals you can shop right now.
The Best Furniture Sales Happening Right Now
Save 20% on Lulu and Georgia's gorgeous rugs with promo code RUGS20 at their Annual Rug Event. But hurry, the sale only runs through Jan. 30.
Enjoy 20% off everything at Serena & Lily’s The Fresh Start Event with code UPGRADE. You can also get 25% off when you spend $5,000, even on sale styles. The design-driven luxury furniture, bedding, and home accessories will add a timeless feel to your home.
For truly one of a kind pieces, take a look at Albany Park. You can get $100 off your first order of their best-selling sectionals and sofas.
With Macy's Big Home Sale you can save up to 20% with code HOME on select furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. You can find great deals in living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture.
Score up to 40% off the furniture you've been eyeing by shopping Ashley's sale. They have these hot buys available for furniture in every room. Since they sell all things furniture, you can buy a dining room set, a living room set, or even an outdoor living set all at a fraction of the cost right now.
You can get savings up to $1,500 on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's Rest & Relax sale. Deals span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one.
