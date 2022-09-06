The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are still in full swing, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
No matter the show or movie, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best TV deals that are both high-quality and budget-friendly.
Ahead, find all of the best Labor Day TV deals you can still shop right now. For even more TV sales, check out the best deals on Samsung's Frame TV and 8K TVs.
The Best Labor Day TV Deals at Amazon
Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this full-fire HD TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a 46% discount, while supplies last.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound.
The Best Samsung Labor Day 2022 TV Deals
Takes your viewing experience to the next level with a TV that automatically optimizes both picture and sound for a more immersive experience.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
With its Slim Infinity One Design, the 65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV helps to provide an immersive at-home viewing experience, within a more compact, space-saving frame.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
The Best Labor Day TV Deals at Best Buy
Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Shop this 55" Toshiba smart 4K TV for $40 off its original price. It can connect with Amazon Alexa devices for hands-free streaming.
The Best Labor Day TV Deals at Walmart
This TV features a sleek minimalist design and an ultra-fast processor which elevates your family movie night.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
With Philips 55" Class 4K (2160p) Android Smart TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.
