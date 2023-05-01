The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from lulemon: 15 Gift Ideas Every Mom Will Love
Mother's Day is just two weeks away, which means it's time to start thinking seriously about gift ideas. Still stuck on what to get her? Whether your mom is a fitness fanatic who's always in need of some new workout gear or could simply use some upgrades to her go-to lounge clothing, odds are she'll appreciate gifts from lululemon this Mother's Day.
One of the internet's favorite activewear brands, lululemon is revered for its superior quality athleisure pieces — making it the perfect destination to shop for Mother's Day presents. The retailer just released a Mother's Day Gift Guide with ideas for every type of mom, from high-tech running sneakers built to perform to the softest hoodies and tees.
If you're in need of a gift that won't break the bank, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the most popular pieces on the market right now that's perfect for moms on the go. Willing to splurge a bit more? The Define Jacket is also a best-seller from lululemon for its figure-hugging silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric.
With so many gift ideas, you might wonder which pieces will make the best Mother's Day presents. Below, shop our favorite lululemon gear to spoil mom this season.
Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts.
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Low-friction, supportive Luxtreme fabric keeps you comfortable during medium-impact exercises such as training and yoga.
Made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this long-sleeve is designed to move with the wearer throughout running and training.
Give tired feet a break with cushy slides designed for comfort and support.
Easily a new favorite hoodie, this one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
Shield eyes from the sun in style with an embroidered hat.
The Align tank top with its matching leggings make an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
For a more relaxed look, opt for wide-legged yoga pants made of lululemon's signature soft fabric.
Stuff this bag with lululemon goodies and their favorite treats for an extra-special gift.
The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find them at lululemon.
This yoga mat is made with cushiony natural rubber for extra comfort throughout yoga and training sessions.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture.
The "run-first, train-second" design mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma That Show You Care
The NuFace Mother's Day Sale Is Taking 20% Off Skincare Gifts for Mom
Anthropologie Mother's Day Sale: Save Up to 30% On Gifts for Mom
24 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That Moms Will Absolutely Love
The 12 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day
FP Movement and HATCH Launch Maternity Activewear Collection
25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day