Mother's Day is just two weeks away, which means it's time to start thinking seriously about gift ideas. Still stuck on what to get her? Whether your mom is a fitness fanatic who's always in need of some new workout gear or could simply use some upgrades to her go-to lounge clothing, odds are she'll appreciate gifts from lululemon this Mother's Day.

One of the internet's favorite activewear brands, lululemon is revered for its superior quality athleisure pieces — making it the perfect destination to shop for Mother's Day presents. The retailer just released a Mother's Day Gift Guide with ideas for every type of mom, from high-tech running sneakers built to perform to the softest hoodies and tees.

Shop lululemon Gift Ideas

If you're in need of a gift that won't break the bank, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the most popular pieces on the market right now that's perfect for moms on the go. Willing to splurge a bit more? The Define Jacket is also a best-seller from lululemon for its figure-hugging silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric.

With so many gift ideas, you might wonder which pieces will make the best Mother's Day presents. Below, shop our favorite lululemon gear to spoil mom this season.

