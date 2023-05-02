Shopping

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from lululemon: 15 Gift Ideas Every Mom Will Love

By Lauren Gruber
lululemon Mother's Day Gifts 2023
lululemon

Mother's Day is just two weeks away, which means it's time to start thinking seriously about gift ideas. Still stuck on what to get her? Whether your mom is a fitness fanatic who's always in need of some new workout gear or could simply use some upgrades to her go-to lounge clothing, odds are she'll appreciate gifts from lululemon this Mother's Day.

One of the internet's favorite activewear brands, lululemon is revered for its superior quality athleisure pieces — making it the perfect destination to shop for Mother's Day presents. The retailer just released a Mother's Day Gift Guide with ideas for every type of mom, from high-tech running sneakers built to perform to the softest hoodies and tees. 

Shop lululemon Gift Ideas

If you're in need of a gift that won't break the bank, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the most popular pieces on the market right now that's perfect for moms on the go. Willing to splurge a bit more? The Define Jacket is also a best-seller from lululemon for its figure-hugging silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric.

With so many gift ideas, you might wonder which pieces will make the best Mother's Day presents. Below, shop our favorite lululemon gear to spoil mom this season.

Define Jacket Luon
Define Jacket Luon
lululemon
Define Jacket Luon

Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts.

$118
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

$38
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

Low-friction, supportive Luxtreme fabric keeps you comfortable during medium-impact exercises such as training and yoga.

$52
Swiftly Tech Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Swiftly Tech Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon
Swiftly Tech Cropped Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, this long-sleeve is designed to move with the wearer throughout running and training. 

$78
Restfeel Women's Slide
Restfeel Women's Slide
lululemon
Restfeel Women's Slide

Give tired feet a break with cushy slides designed for comfort and support.

$58
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Easily a new favorite hoodie, this one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

$118
Women's Baller Hat Soft Embroidered
Women's Baller Hat Soft Embroidered
lululemon
Women's Baller Hat Soft Embroidered

Shield eyes from the sun in style with an embroidered hat.

$38
Align™ Tank Top
lululemon Align™ Tank Top
lululemon
Align™ Tank Top

The Align tank top with its matching leggings make an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.

$68
Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

For a more relaxed look, opt for wide-legged yoga pants made of lululemon's signature soft fabric.

$138
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
lululemon
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L

Stuff this bag with lululemon goodies and their favorite treats for an extra-special gift. 

$58
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"

The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find them at lululemon.

$68
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
lululemon
The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber

This yoga mat is made with cushiony natural rubber for extra comfort throughout yoga and training sessions.

$98
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture.

$98
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

The "run-first, train-second" design mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.

$148

