Shopping

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Overstock That’ll Instantly Refresh Your Space for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Overstock Spring Black Friday Sale
Overstock

Patio season is upon us, which means it's time to create the perfect outdoor space. From backyard dinner parties to long afternoons under the sun, the longer days of spring and summer call for comfortable seating, ambient lighting and of course, plenty of space to share a meal. When it comes to outdoor furniture, the early birds get the best deals and that is certainly true at Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale

Now through Thursday, April 13, you can refresh your home without breaking the bank. Black Friday came early at Overstock where there are over half a million ways to save. Outfit your backyard and garden with brand-new patio furniture, rugs and decor all seeing major discounts. 

Shop the Overstock Sale

Whether you're in the market for a weatherproof dining table or a new chaise to place by the pool, you'll be able to shop budget-friendly options at Overstock. The Spring Black Friday Sale is a great time to score major savings on outdoor pieces without sacrificing quality. We've rounded up some of our favorite picks ahead of barbecue season, making it easier for you to create the ultimate entertaining space.

Ahead, shop the best outdoor furniture deals from the Overstock sale to elevate your home’s exterior right in time for the warm weather.

Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs (Set of 2)
Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs (Set of 2)
Overstock
Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs (Set of 2)

The long-lasting woven finish on these chairs guarantees that they will be a cherished addition to your outdoor lounge area for years to come.

$472$399
OVIOS 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Rocking Swivel Chair Set
OVIOS 3-piece Rattan Wicker Rocking Swivel Chair Set
Overstock
OVIOS 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Rocking Swivel Chair Set

These stylish chairs boast a 360-degree swivel function for ultimate relaxation, and feature thick sponge seat and back cushions that provide superior comfort.

$535$445
Homall 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set
Homall 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Overstock
Homall 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set

Elevate your outdoor space with a 5-piece patio furniture set featuring a modern design and thick cushions for exceptional comfort. The set comes with a tempered glass coffee table for added convenience. 

$698$375
5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs
5-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs
Overstock
5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs

Constructed from durable e-coated metal, this set is built to withstand the elements and resist rust and discoloration. 

$490$460
Crestlive Adjustable Chaise Lounge Chairs (Set of 2)
Crestlive Adjustable Aluminum Chaise Lounge Chairs (Set of 2)
Overstock
Crestlive Adjustable Chaise Lounge Chairs (Set of 2)

Lounge around in supportive luxury on this pair of sleek chaise lounge chairs. The backs have a unique curved design for comfort and have multiple positions to adjust from sitting to lying to down. 

$349$278
Laguna 78" Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Arms
Laguna 78-inch Weather-resistant Poly Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Arms
Overstock
Laguna 78" Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Arms

This adjustable patio chaise lounge chair is built to withstand all weather conditions. With a huge variety of color options available, you can choose the perfect match for your outdoor space.

$294$236
Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Hanlee Outdoor Rustic Acacia Wood Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home

Made with rich acacia wood, the chairs bring a beautiful rustic vibe to your backyard or patio space while also offering delightful storage convenience with its folding features. 

$226$195

RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

Spring into Savings With the 30 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now

Apt2B Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Trendy Furniture

The 17 Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

Update Your Outdoor Space with Wayfair Patio Furniture Deals