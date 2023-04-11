Patio season is upon us, which means it's time to create the perfect outdoor space. From backyard dinner parties to long afternoons under the sun, the longer days of spring and summer call for comfortable seating, ambient lighting and of course, plenty of space to share a meal. When it comes to outdoor furniture, the early birds get the best deals and that is certainly true at Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale.

Now through Thursday, April 13, you can refresh your home without breaking the bank. Black Friday came early at Overstock where there are over half a million ways to save. Outfit your backyard and garden with brand-new patio furniture, rugs and decor all seeing major discounts.

Shop the Overstock Sale

Whether you're in the market for a weatherproof dining table or a new chaise to place by the pool, you'll be able to shop budget-friendly options at Overstock. The Spring Black Friday Sale is a great time to score major savings on outdoor pieces without sacrificing quality. We've rounded up some of our favorite picks ahead of barbecue season, making it easier for you to create the ultimate entertaining space.

Ahead, shop the best outdoor furniture deals from the Overstock sale to elevate your home’s exterior right in time for the warm weather.

