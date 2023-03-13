Shopping

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 — Fire Pits, Patio Heaters, Decor, Rugs & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
signature design by ashley adirondack chair
Amazon

Spring is almost here and there's tons of outdoor and patio furniture deals available now to prepare for the warmer weather ahead. Although we had a surprisingly warmer winter this year, we still can't wait to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for a backyard BBQ with al fresco dining (we're looking at you, fire pit). 

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space for spring and beyond.

Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from AmazonWayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more.

Whether you're decorating your space for the first time or giving your outdoor space a refresh for 2023, be sure to browse through the best patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture — each priced under $200. 

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals:

Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set

This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last. 

$448$190
Leen Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Marcela Round Long Bistro Set
Wayfair
Leen Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set

As an outdoor dining set for two or a place to have coffee on a summer morning, you can't beat the price on this bistro set. 

$185$130
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table with Chevron Design, Brown
Walmart
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table

We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.

$199$117
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Wayfair
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer

A bar cart that will match your rattan patio set that's perfect for when you are hosting guests. 

$223$135
Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair
Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair

Sit back and relax in the shining sun on this wood rocking chair, which will go well with any outdoor patio furniture you might already have at home.

$122$106
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
Home Depot
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair

If you've always wanted an Adirondack chair to dress up your backyard, this classic garden furniture piece from Home Depot is a deal. 

$180$112
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench

Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection.

$250$107

The Best Patio Heater and Fire Pit Deals:

Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Wayfair
Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater

 

This patio heater operates with 47,000 BTUs, can use propane and has a tipover switch.

$174$108
Hicks Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Hicks Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Hicks Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

This wood burning fire pit has a unique shape and includes a spark screen to keep embers in their place while the cozy fire keeps you warm.

$304$176
Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater
Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater
Wayfair
Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater

You don't need a big gas fire pit to heat your backyard. This tabletop outdoor heater can make a cool evening cozy without taking up a lot of space.

$129$98
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Amazon
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl

Give your guests a reason to stay at the barbecue longer with a fire pit. 

$189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219)
Ranger
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Ranger

Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. 

$300$200
Blue Sky Portable Steel Smokeless Fire Pit
Blue Sky Portable Steel Smokeless Fire Pit
Walmart
Blue Sky Portable Steel Smokeless Fire Pit

This portable smokeless wood fire pit is designed to allow for efficient burns, achieving up to 1,400+ degrees Fahrenheit and eliminates almost all smoke and embers. 

$92

The Best Outdoor Decor Deals:

Tipton Market Umbrella
Tipton Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Tipton Market Umbrella

A patio umbrella will exponentially improve your backyard experience this spring and beyond. 

$140$96
John Timberland Outdoor Floor Water Fountain
John Timberland Outdoor Floor Water Fountain
Walmart
John Timberland Outdoor Floor Water Fountain

The modern fountain is the perfect addition to your patio. Your stress will be soothed by the relaxing sound of water cascading from the top bowl into the smaller pillars. 

$250$200
Gap Home Shibori Organic Cotton Outdoor Dec Pillow
Gap Home Shibori Organic Cotton Outdoor Dec Pillow
Walmart
Gap Home Shibori Organic Cotton Outdoor Dec Pillow

From Gap's Home collection, score these outdoor throw pillows for more than 50% off.

$30$8
Mistana Kendall Rug
Mistana Kendall Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Kendall Rug

Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.

$84$57
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

A stylish patterned outdoor rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. This rug specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather.

$306 -$638$123 - $255

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Big on Patio Furniture For Spring

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring

Lulu and Georgia's Friends & Family Sale: Save 25% on Best-Selling Furniture and Rugs for Every Style

The Wayfair Sleep Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% On Mattresses, Bedding, Bedroom Furniture and More

Walmart's Best Spring Deals to Shop Now: LG TVs, Outdoor Furniture, Robot Vacuums and More

Apt2B Spring Forward Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Trendy Furniture That Will Elevate Your Space

The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023: Shop Amazon, Overstock, Wayfair, West Elm and More