The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day -- Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair & More

By ETonline Staff
signature design by ashley adirondack chair
Amazon

Labor Day weekend is coming up and you know what that means: We need to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for al fresco dining and happy hour while it's still warm. And with all the Labor Day sales, you might get some new fall outdoor decor inspiration (we're looking at you, fire pit). 

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from AmazonWayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Whether you're planning on hosting a Labor Day barbecue or you just want to take your outdoor space to the next level, be sure to browse through ET Style's selection of the best labor day patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Patio Furniture:

Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair
Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lucca Outdoor Rocking Chair
Sit back and relax in the shining sun on this wood rocking chair, which will go well with any outdoor patio furniture you might already have at home.
$155 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $161)
Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ceramic Drum Indoor/Outdoor Side Table
Urban Outfitters is a great shop to browse through for modern outdoor furniture that's on-trend and a little bit unique. We found a really cool painted ceramic stool, which can also be used as an accent table. 
$129 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Marcela Round Long Bistro Set
Marcela Round Long Bistro Set
Wayfair
Marcela Round Long Bistro Set
As an outdoor dining set for two or a place to have coffee on a summer morning, you can't beat the price on this bistro set. 
$152 AT WAYFAIR
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Amazon
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Give your guests a reason to stay at the barbecue longer with a fire pit. 
$189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219)
StyleWell Mix and Match Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Putty Tan Cushions
Stylewell Mix and Match Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Putty Tan Cushions
Home Depot
StyleWell Mix and Match Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Putty Tan Cushions
If you don't have quite enough space for an outdoor sofa, this Outdoor Patio Loveseat is a great solution.
$135 AT HOME DEPOT
Classic Acapulco 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Classic Acapulco Chair Orange Red 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Home Depot
Classic Acapulco 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Your search for outdoor bistro sets is over. This Classic Acapulco Chair Orange Red 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set adds to your outdoor decor and is perfect for entertaining or sipping your morning coffee outside. 
$171 AT HOME DEPOT
Mercury Row Stickel 2 - Person Seating Group
Mercury Row Stickel 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Mercury Row Stickel 2 - Person Seating Group
Want a little backyard conversation? Start with this adorable 2-person table and chair set from Wayfair. 
$158 AT WAYFAIR
Pottery Barn Palmetto Indoor/Outdoor All-Weather Wicker Dining Chair
Pottery Barn Palmetto Indoor/Outdoor All-Weather Wicker Dining Chair
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Palmetto Indoor/Outdoor All-Weather Wicker Dining Chair
Dress up the patio with this All-Weather Wicker Dining Chair. It's one of the most elegant outdoor pieces we've come across. Use it with a dining table or get a couple patio chairs for a full furniture set. You can get it in 30 other colors. 
$79 AT POTTERY BARN
Corfu Charcoal All-Weather Resin Patio Loveseat with Grey Cushion
Corfu Charcoal All-Weather Resin Patio Loveseat with Grey Cushion
Home Depot
Corfu Charcoal All-Weather Resin Patio Loveseat with Grey Cushion
This resin wicker love seat adds a bit of class and seating to your patio.
$186 AT HOME DEPOT
Urban Outfitters Mushroom 2-Person Hammock
Urban Outfitters Mushroom 2-Person Hammock
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mushroom 2-Person Hammock
You can put this adorable mushroom print hammock between two trees in the backyard, but you might want to bring it everywhere your outdoor adventures take you. 
$99 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection.
$112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
A stylish patterned outdoor rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. This rug specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather.
$109 - $221 AT RUGS USA (REG. $181 -$415)
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
Walmart
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
A hammock is the one piece of garden furniture you need for ultimate relaxation. Unlike a camping hammock, this one comes with a cushion for extra comfort. 
$35 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $68)
Tipton Market Umbrella
Tipton Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Tipton Market Umbrella
A patio umbrella will exponentially improve your backyard experience. And the 50% discount will improve your shopping experience. 
$68 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $140)
Jack-Post 4 ft. Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains in Oil with Taupe Olefin Cushion
4 ft. Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains in Oil with Taupe Olefin Cushion
Home Depot
Jack-Post 4 ft. Hardwood Porch Swing with Chains in Oil with Taupe Olefin Cushion
Make 2021 the year you get a porch swing. 
$199 AT HOME DEPOT
Vineego 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Vineego 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Walmart
Vineego 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
If you've been shopping for wicker patio furniture, this stylish rattan outdoor patio set is a great value. 
$150 AT WALMART
Andover Mills Pendergast 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions
Andover Mills Pendergast 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Andover Mills Pendergast 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair has awesome deals on patio furniture sets. This three-piece patio set is a solid choice with cozy cushions for your al fresco chats among your outdoor decor.
$145 AT WAYFAIR
Greendale Home Fashions Solid Teal Rectangle Outdoor Bench Cushion
Greendale Home Fashions Solid Teal Rectangle Outdoor Bench Cushion
Home Depot
Greendale Home Fashions Solid Teal Rectangle Outdoor Bench Cushion
Your wood bench or porch swing will be much more comfortable with outdoor cushions.  
$39 AT HOME DEPOT
Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black
Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights - Black
We love the idea of the string lights along your front porch or back patio to create the perfect patio dining setting.
$59 - $169 AT POTTERY BARN
Rozzer Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Rozzer Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Wayfair
Rozzer Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Make the most of your backyard this summer with this Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set from Rozzer. 
$160 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $190)
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table with Chevron Design, Brown
Walmart
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table
We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table. (We also love the price!)
$95 AT WALMART
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
Home Depot
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
If you've always wanted an Adirondack chair to dress up your backyard, this classic garden furniture piece from Home Depot is a deal. 
$169 AT HOME DEPOT
StyleWell Marivaux Black and White 5-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Marivaux Black and White 5-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Home Depot
StyleWell Marivaux Black and White 5-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Outdoor patio furniture sets can be pricey, but you don't have to miss out on outdoor dining this summer with this table and chairs for $199. 
$193 AT HOME DEPOT
H&M Rattan Plant Pot
H&M Rattan Plant Pot
H&M
H&M Rattan Plant Pot
Rattan is a big trend right now. Use this artful rattan design to pot your favorite plant outside.
$25 AT H&M (REGULARLY $30)

