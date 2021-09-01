Labor Day weekend is coming up and you know what that means: We need to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for al fresco dining and happy hour while it's still warm. And with all the Labor Day sales, you might get some new fall outdoor decor inspiration (we're looking at you, fire pit).

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more, including a sling chair lounge set from Christopher Knight Home -- the brand that made the chairs featured in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Whether you're planning on hosting a Labor Day barbecue or you just want to take your outdoor space to the next level, be sure to browse through ET Style's selection of the best labor day patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture -- each priced under $200.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Patio Furniture:

Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Amazon Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection. $112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Tipton Market Umbrella Wayfair Tipton Market Umbrella A patio umbrella will exponentially improve your backyard experience. And the 50% discount will improve your shopping experience. $68 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

