Shop the best Presidents' Day deals on Apple products this month, including AirPods, MacBooks, AirTags and more.
Apple devices are not just highly advanced, easy to use, and beautifully designed, but they're the perfect companion for day-to-day productivity. That's why we always have our eyes out for the best Apple deals to make these expensive gadgets more affordable. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other products, the good news is that Best Buy and Amazon both have Presidents' Day discounts that are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.
MacBooks and iPads are back to their Black Friday prices at Best Buy. Right now, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 is on sale for the best price yet. There hasn't been a deal on this model since October, but you can save $150 on the iPad Air 5. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also down to its lowest price yet.
If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is brimming with discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's lineup. It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.
To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Presidents' Day Apple deals available now. From AirPods to AirTags, get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!
Best Presidents' Day Apple iPad Deals
Apple iPad Air 5
Save $150 on the the latest model in the iPad Air lineup. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever.
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as the Apple Pencil for improved productivity.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Best Presidents' Day Apple AirTag Deal
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Presidents' Day Apple AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product.
Best Presidents' Day Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm)
Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.
Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Though it's a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a capable smartwatch that boasts a large screen with narrower borders, an 18-hour battery life, and a range of different, helpful fitness features that make it well worth wearing.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer.
Best Presidents' Day MacBook Deals
2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip
The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
2023 Apple MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip
This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Get $150 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip 14.2-inch
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
