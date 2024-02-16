Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Apple Deals: Save Up to $350 on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and More

Apple iPad
Apple
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 11:22 AM PST, February 16, 2024

Shop the best Presidents' Day deals on Apple products this month, including AirPods, MacBooks, AirTags and more.

Apple devices are not just highly advanced, easy to use, and beautifully designed, but they're the perfect companion for day-to-day productivity. That's why we always have our eyes out for the best Apple deals to make these expensive gadgets more affordable. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other products, the good news is that Best Buy and Amazon both have Presidents' Day discounts that are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.

MacBooks and iPads are back to their Black Friday prices at Best Buy. Right now, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 is on sale for the best price yet. There hasn't been a deal on this model since October, but you can save $150 on the iPad Air 5. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also down to its lowest price yet.

If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is brimming with discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's lineup. It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Presidents' Day Apple deals available now. From AirPods to AirTags, get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

 Best Presidents' Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air 5

Apple iPad Air 5
Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 5

Save $150 on the the latest model in the iPad Air lineup. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever.

$600 $450

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $349

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as the Apple Pencil for improved productivity. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $400

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. 

$549 $450

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $90

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

$249 $190

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product. 

$169 $140

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)

The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. 

$749 $679

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$429 $359

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm)

Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

$399 $349

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.

$799 $738

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Though it's a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a capable smartwatch that boasts a large screen with narrower borders, an 18-hour battery life, and a range of different, helpful fitness features that make it well worth wearing. 

$749 $405

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. 

$279 $219

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day MacBook Deals

2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip

2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip
Best Buy

2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip

The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.

$1,099 $949

Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip
Best Buy

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip

This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver. 

$1,299 $999

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip

Get $150 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.

$1,799 $1,649

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip 14.2-inch

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip 14.2-inch
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip 14.2-inch

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$1,999 $1,799

Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"

2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"
Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

Tags: