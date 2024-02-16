Apple devices are not just highly advanced, easy to use, and beautifully designed, but they're the perfect companion for day-to-day productivity. That's why we always have our eyes out for the best Apple deals to make these expensive gadgets more affordable. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other products, the good news is that Best Buy and Amazon both have Presidents' Day discounts that are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.

MacBooks and iPads are back to their Black Friday prices at Best Buy. Right now, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 is on sale for the best price yet. There hasn't been a deal on this model since October, but you can save $150 on the iPad Air 5. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also down to its lowest price yet.

If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is brimming with discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's lineup. It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Presidents' Day Apple deals available now. From AirPods to AirTags, get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

Best Presidents' Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air 5 Best Buy Apple iPad Air 5 Save $150 on the the latest model in the iPad Air lineup. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever. $600 $450 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $90 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $249 $190 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $279 $219 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day MacBook Deals

