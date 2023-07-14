Shop

The Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals You Can Still Shop: Save Up to 34% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still countless deals to be found, particularly on cordless vacuums. There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are still Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including top-rated vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From LG to Dyson, Shark and Levoit, shop all the best post-Prime Day cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Samsung Jet™ 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors. 

$300$209
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$850$650
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$800$675
Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick
Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick

With the ability to quickly clean anywhere, this vacuum offers versatility for both on-the-floor and above-floor cleaning, allowing you to easily switch between cleaning modes with just one touch.

$200$180
Black + Decker PowerSeries+ 16V Max Cordless Vacuum
Black + Decker PowerSeries+ 16V Max Cordless Vacuum

The angled floorhead is specifically designed to provide multi-surface cleaning versatility, allowing it to effectively clean carpet, hardwood, and various other types of floor surfaces.

$100$89
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750$660
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230$180
WITH COUPON
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$261
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools

The V11 Animal+ is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum prepared to catch any pet hair around your house, plus the vacuum comes with 10 attachment tools. 

$645$510
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$250$145
WITH COUPON

Cordless vacuum deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found after Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on beddingappliancesbeautyskincare and makeup, the latest techgaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for womenhandbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

