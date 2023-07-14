The Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals You Can Still Shop: Save Up to 34% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still countless deals to be found, particularly on cordless vacuums. There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are still Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including top-rated vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.
From LG to Dyson, Shark and Levoit, shop all the best post-Prime Day cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals
The Samsung Jet™ 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap.
This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
With the ability to quickly clean anywhere, this vacuum offers versatility for both on-the-floor and above-floor cleaning, allowing you to easily switch between cleaning modes with just one touch.
The angled floorhead is specifically designed to provide multi-surface cleaning versatility, allowing it to effectively clean carpet, hardwood, and various other types of floor surfaces.
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
The V11 Animal+ is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum prepared to catch any pet hair around your house, plus the vacuum comes with 10 attachment tools.
A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
