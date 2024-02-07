Sales & Deals

The Best Super Bowl Bose Soundbar Deals at Best Buy — Up to $130 Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Watching Football
Getty
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 9:55 AM PST, February 7, 2024

These soundbars for your home theater are perfect for watching the Super Bowl — and so much more.

What's Game Day without great sound? Bose, a name synonymous with quality audio, has your back when it comes to enhancing your at-home football-watching experience. Whether you're tailgating in your living room or hosting a Super Bowl LVIII party, a Bose soundbar can make all the difference.

You’ve got to choose the best “player” possible when selecting a soundbar. Best Buy carries a wide range of great options from Bose, each capable of delivering that stadium-like experience you’re searching for. They're not just for football fans, either. These soundbars are versatile enough for binge-watching your favorite shows, listening to music, or making your video games more lifelike.

Here’s the good news: You don't have to tackle a complicated setup process. Bose soundbars are designed for super easy installation and convenience, plus some models also offer smart capabilities and voice control. With options to fit various budgets, you won't have to throw a Hail Mary to afford one.

If you’re ready for a touchdown in the audio department this season, it’s time to start shopping. It’s up to you to decide which one is best for keeping you right in the middle of the action, but we're here to assist. We're team players, after all. Keep reading to explore our top picks for the best Bose soundbars at Best Buy to elevate your Sunday night football parties—and any other time you want amazing sound.

The Best Bose Soundbars Deals for Watching Football  

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer Bundle

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer Bundle
Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer Bundle

This bundle pairs the Smart Soundbar 900 with the Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer. Rock the living room with Dolby Atmos sound for the big game and revel in the deep bass thanks to this souped-up subwoofer.

$1,750 $1,450

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones Bundle

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones Bundle
Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones Bundle

This Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones bundle is your ultimate game-day to late-night solution. Get a Dolby Atmos-enabled, stadium-like audio experience for the games, and switch to noise-cancelling headphones when you don't want to wake the house during overtime.

$1,279 $899

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant
Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 amps up the game with Dolby Atmos and PhaseGuide technology, creating an immersive, stadium-like soundstage right in your living room. Add a subwoofer and satellites if you want to help make every game feel like you're right there on the field.

$899 $600

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and 120-Watt Surround Sound Speaker Bundle

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and 120-Watt Surround Sound Speaker Bundle
Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and 120-Watt Surround Sound Speaker Bundle

This bundle's soundbar offers premium audio and hands-free control, making it a game-day win for any sports fanatic. It includes room-tuning ADAPTiQ technology so every play is crystal clear — plus, the surround-sound speakers help add stadium-style mixing.

$2,350  $2,050

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant
Best Buy

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 packs a Dolby Atmos punch, putting you right in the middle of the stadium roar and on-field action. Plus, with voice control, you won't have to fumble with remotes when the game is on.

$500 $400

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl TV Deals Are Live at Best Buy — Save Up to $3,000 on Big-Screen TCL TVs

Sales & Deals

Super Bowl TV Deals Are Live at Best Buy — Save Up to $3,000 on Big-Screen TCL TVs

10 Best Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals 2024: Save on The Frame TV, OLED TVs, 8K TVs and More

Sales & Deals

10 Best Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals 2024: Save on The Frame TV, OLED TVs, 8K TVs and More

Supersize Super Bowl LVIII With $200 Off Samsung’s Freestyle Projector

Sales & Deals

Supersize Super Bowl LVIII With $200 Off Samsung’s Freestyle Projector

Save $2,000 on Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV With This Super Bowl Deal

Sales & Deals

Save $2,000 on Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV With This Super Bowl Deal

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Is $100 Off to Get Your TV Ready for Super Bowl LVIII

Sales & Deals

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Is $100 Off to Get Your TV Ready for Super Bowl LVIII

Save $3,000 on Samsung's The Terrace Outdoor TV for Super Bowl Sunday

Sales & Deals

Save $3,000 on Samsung's The Terrace Outdoor TV for Super Bowl Sunday

Samsung's Frame TV Is Up to $1,000 Off at This Super Bowl Sale, Just in Time for the Big Game

Sales & Deals

Samsung's Frame TV Is Up to $1,000 Off at This Super Bowl Sale, Just in Time for the Big Game

How to Watch the Super Bowl and Usher's Halftime Show Live Online

Streaming

How to Watch the Super Bowl and Usher's Halftime Show Live Online

Save on Best-Selling Soundbars in Time for Super Bowl LVIII

Sales & Deals

Save on Best-Selling Soundbars in Time for Super Bowl LVIII

Where to Buy Super Bowl Tickets Online: Catch the Action Live in Las Vegas

Best Lists

Where to Buy Super Bowl Tickets Online: Catch the Action Live in Las Vegas

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Save Up to 50% On JBL, Bose and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Save Up to 50% On JBL, Bose and More

Save Up to 58% On Amazon Echo Devices, from Smart Displays to Speakers

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 58% On Amazon Echo Devices, from Smart Displays to Speakers

Save Up to 50% on Headphones and Speakers From Sony, JBL and Jabra

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Headphones and Speakers From Sony, JBL and Jabra

The Sonos Sale Is Here With Perfect Gifts for Music and TV Lovers — Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

The Sonos Sale Is Here With Perfect Gifts for Music and TV Lovers — Up to 25% Off

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals to Shop for College

Tech

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals to Shop for College

Tags: