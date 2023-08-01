The Best TV Deals in August 2023: Save Hundreds on TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and More
There's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs every week. Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, there's really no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best TV deals you can shop right now.
This month is an especially great time to buy a cheap TV, thanks to summer deals and early Labor Day sales. Currently, Amazon, Samsung, Walmart and Best Buy are offering some of the best TV sales if you're shopping on a budget. With so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.
From the newest Samsung and LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value budget TVs from TCL and Sony, there are plenty of top-rated brands offering big discounts to upgrade your entertainment setup. Below, check out all the best TV deals available today.
Best Samsung TV Deals
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
Best LG TV Deals
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.
Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.
Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience.
Best Amazon Fire TV Deals
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Sony TV Deals
Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place.
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free.
Best TCL, Toshiba and More TV Deals
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
The all-new Toshiba C350 is designed with a gorgeous bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse.
The U6HF series features Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This TV also offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Full Array Local Dimming Zones.
This Insignia TV is an Amazon No. 1 best seller for its HD experience in 720p that provides crystal clear images. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming with this 32-inch TV—and control it all with your voice.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
The 34 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now
Best AirPods Deals: Save on Apple Earbuds & Headphones Starting at $99
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week
Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor 4K TV
Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale