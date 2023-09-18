The best TV deals right now include top-rated 4K and 8K screens up to 50% off.
There's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs every week. Currently, major retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are stacked with savings on 4K, 8K, QLED and OLED displays. Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.
To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best TV deals you can shop right now. This week is a great time to buy a cheap TV ahead of the holiday season, with budget-friendly displays starting from $90. With so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.
From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value 4K TVs from TCL, Insignia and Sony, plenty of our favorite TVs are being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top TV sales available today.
The Best Samsung TV Deals
Right now, the Samsung sale is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for football season.
85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $700 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,210 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace.
75" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
The Best LG TV Deals
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
48" LG Class A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV
LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound.
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
The Best Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon just announced this year's second Prime Day sale event is coming in October. To beat the holiday shopping rush, you don't have to wait until October 10 and 11 to save on a new Amazon Fire TV with early Black Friday deals available now.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
The Best Sony TV Deals
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
Sony 85" 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
The Best TCL, Toshiba and More TV Deals
55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. DTS Studio Sound creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
43" Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023)
The all-new Toshiba C350 is designed with a gorgeous bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse.
