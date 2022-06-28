Shopping

The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop for 4th of July

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
walmart tech deals
Walmart

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! For the 4th of July, you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's Deals for Days

Walmart's Deals for Days features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances. 

To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. 

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals for 4th of July, available for only a limited time. 

Tech & Electronics

Sony Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Sony Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
Sony Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Have your favorite music poolside with this waterproof, portable speaker from Sony.

$178$128
RCA LCD HD Home Theater Projector with Bonus 100" Projector Screen
RCA LCD HD Home Theater Projector with Bonus 100" Projector Screen
Walmart
RCA LCD HD Home Theater Projector with Bonus 100" Projector Screen

This affordable projector is perfect for a kid's room. You can use the bonus screen indoors or outdoors and have a fun movie night with the family.

$49$35
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Walmart
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100. 

$180$97
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Walmart
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder

Take your TikTok videos to another level by using a selfie ring light. This one comes with a tripod stand, phone holder and remote. 

$130$26

 

Kitchenware & Appliances

Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Walmart
Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer

Make lunch a breeze with this large air fryer. 

$110$60
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set

Overhaul your old pots and pans with this 18-piece non-stick cookware set. 

$50$45
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
Walmart
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer

The Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer is anything but an eyesore. The beautiful and functional air fryer holds 5.2 quarts and has eight one-touch presets for quick cooking. 

$130$71
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Walmart
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is perfect for homes with pets. 

$124$89

