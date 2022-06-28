The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop for 4th of July
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! For the 4th of July, you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's Deals for Days.
Walmart's Deals for Days features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances.
To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money.
Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals for 4th of July, available for only a limited time.
Tech & Electronics
Have your favorite music poolside with this waterproof, portable speaker from Sony.
This affordable projector is perfect for a kid's room. You can use the bonus screen indoors or outdoors and have a fun movie night with the family.
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100.
Take your TikTok videos to another level by using a selfie ring light. This one comes with a tripod stand, phone holder and remote.
Kitchenware & Appliances
Make lunch a breeze with this large air fryer.
Overhaul your old pots and pans with this 18-piece non-stick cookware set.
The Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer is anything but an eyesore. The beautiful and functional air fryer holds 5.2 quarts and has eight one-touch presets for quick cooking.
The Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is perfect for homes with pets.
