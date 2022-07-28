Shopping

The Best Workout Shorts for Women That'll Look Great Outside the Gym

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best workout shorts for women
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Exercising in a trendy pair of athletic shorts always makes our workouts a little more bearable. With thousands of workout shorts on the market, finding the perfect pair of shorts can take a while. To help you find your new favorite pair of workout shorts, we've sleuthed tons of product reviews to find the 10 best workout shorts that'll look great in and out of the gym

We know: Workout shorts is a vague term. After all, activewear brands are overflowing with everything from compression shorts to loose-fitting sports shorts. Every style of workout short is designed for different activities. Runners will want to find a durable pair of compression shorts because they help prevent chafing. Though, if you want our opinion, we suggest the Compressive Pocket Run Short from Girlfriend Collective. Why? Because they don't ride up or slide down while you're exercising. 

A reviewer says, "The fabric is compressive but still allows for good mobility. The waistband is snug enough [that it doesn't] ride down, but they don't squeeze you... even if you're sitting down." They're comfortable when you're working out and when you're lounging around. But, if you aren't sold on compression shorts, breezy training shorts might be your perfect match.

Training shorts are made for outdoor workouts. These workout shorts have a loose-fitting style that makes them ultra-breathable. The author of this story personally loves Liberty Imports' Quick Dry Yoga Training Shorts. The sweat-wicking design helped keep you dry and chafe-free. Not to mention, they're extra stretchy, and they've survived some rough workouts (without riding up). Ultimately, you want to find a pair of workout shorts that are durable, so you know they'll last year after year.

It goes without saying, there are tons of workout shorts styles available to shop. We didn't even get to dive into lined shorts, biker shorts, or basketball shorts. Regardless, we found a variety of styles from popular brands like Alo Yoga, Amazon, Girlfriend CollectiveLululemonNike, and more. 

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Run Short
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Run Short
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Run Short

Girlfriend Collective had us sold as soon as they mentioned these shorts have pockets.

$58
Alo Yoga High-Waist Easy Sweat Short
Alo Yoga High-Waist Easy Sweat Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Easy Sweat Short

They're made from sweatshirt material to make you a bit more comfortable during your workout. One reviewer adds, "The length of these shorts is perfect. I love to wear these on gym days, while lounging at home, or during a walk."

$72
Liberty Imports Quick Dry Yoga Training Shorts 5-Pack
Liberty Imports Quick Dry Yoga Training Shorts 5-Pack
Amazon
Liberty Imports Quick Dry Yoga Training Shorts 5-Pack

Their heather colors create a faux texture to make your workout outfit more interesting. Style these with a matching heath tank top or a plain sports bra.

$40
Lululemon Find Your Pace High-Rise Lined Short 3"
Lululemon Find Your Pace High-Rise Lined Short 3"
lululemon
Lululemon Find Your Pace High-Rise Lined Short 3"

The perfect non-compressive running short exists, and you can find it at Lululemon!

$68
Nike Dri-FIT Fly Crossover Basketball Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Fly Crossover Basketball Shorts
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Fly Crossover Basketball Shorts

The author also owns a pair of these Nike basketball shorts. Building a sporty athleisure outfit based on these shorts is easy. Just pick out your favorite short-sleeve shirt, and you're ready for your day.

$58$35
Vuori Clementine Short 2.0
Vuori Clementine Short 2.0
Vuori
Vuori Clementine Short 2.0

Feel and look fresh in these water-wicking and super-stretchy shorts. They also have a contouring fit, as a reviewer mentions, "These shorts fit perfectly [around] the waist, while still being slimming everywhere else!

$58
Free People Movement Free Throw Jacquard Shorts
Free People Movement Free Throw Jacquard Shorts
Free People Movement
Free People Movement Free Throw Jacquard Shorts

Liven up your workout wear with a pair of printed shorts from Free People Movement.

$40
New Balance Essentials Super Bloom Printed Shorts
New Balance Essentials Super Bloom Printed Shorts
New Balance
New Balance Essentials Super Bloom Printed Shorts

Can't get enough of printed workout shorts? These New Balance shorts feature a bold floral design, along with a blend of soft fabrics. Plus, these shorts use some recycled materials. 

$50$35
Outdoor Voices SplashKnit 5" Short
Outdoor Voices SplashKnit 5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices SplashKnit 5" Short

Leave it to Outdoor Voices to innovate workout shorts with a detachable storage pouch. Plus, a review notes that these shorts can handle the heat. "[The] material is super thin, but not see-through, so it's perfect for working out in the heat," they say.

$68
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts
zella getaway shorts
Nordstrom
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts

It's a pair of workout shorts that we wouldn't mind wearing on our next summer vacation.

$50$25

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale Now

Free People’s Activewear for Fall is Too Good To Miss

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

10 Limited Time Deals To Shop for National Lipstick Day

The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish