Exercising in a trendy pair of athletic shorts always makes our workouts a little more bearable. With thousands of workout shorts on the market, finding the perfect pair of shorts can take a while. To help you find your new favorite pair of workout shorts, we've sleuthed tons of product reviews to find the 10 best workout shorts that'll look great in and out of the gym.

We know: Workout shorts is a vague term. After all, activewear brands are overflowing with everything from compression shorts to loose-fitting sports shorts. Every style of workout short is designed for different activities. Runners will want to find a durable pair of compression shorts because they help prevent chafing. Though, if you want our opinion, we suggest the Compressive Pocket Run Short from Girlfriend Collective. Why? Because they don't ride up or slide down while you're exercising.

A reviewer says, "The fabric is compressive but still allows for good mobility. The waistband is snug enough [that it doesn't] ride down, but they don't squeeze you... even if you're sitting down." They're comfortable when you're working out and when you're lounging around. But, if you aren't sold on compression shorts, breezy training shorts might be your perfect match.

Training shorts are made for outdoor workouts. These workout shorts have a loose-fitting style that makes them ultra-breathable. The author of this story personally loves Liberty Imports' Quick Dry Yoga Training Shorts. The sweat-wicking design helped keep you dry and chafe-free. Not to mention, they're extra stretchy, and they've survived some rough workouts (without riding up). Ultimately, you want to find a pair of workout shorts that are durable, so you know they'll last year after year.

It goes without saying, there are tons of workout shorts styles available to shop. We didn't even get to dive into lined shorts, biker shorts, or basketball shorts. Regardless, we found a variety of styles from popular brands like Alo Yoga, Amazon, Girlfriend Collective, Lululemon, Nike, and more.

Vuori Clementine Short 2.0 Vuori Vuori Clementine Short 2.0 Feel and look fresh in these water-wicking and super-stretchy shorts. They also have a contouring fit, as a reviewer mentions, "These shorts fit perfectly [around] the waist, while still being slimming everywhere else! $58 Buy Now

Outdoor Voices SplashKnit 5" Short Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices SplashKnit 5" Short Leave it to Outdoor Voices to innovate workout shorts with a detachable storage pouch. Plus, a review notes that these shorts can handle the heat. "[The] material is super thin, but not see-through, so it's perfect for working out in the heat," they say. $68 Buy Now

