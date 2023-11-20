Chantel says she definitely wasn't hurting for attention after her and Pedro's nasty split. On Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel talked about moving on from Pedro and claimed that plenty of famous men reached out to her, including basically confirming the rumor that Drake was one of them.

On Monday's episode, Chantel took a pole dancing class, noting that this was one of the things Pedro didn't want her to do while they were married. Chantel said she was now ready to "embrace [her] new singleness," which previously wasn't the case. Chantel not so subtly alluded to rapper Drake, after rumors last year that he DM'd her.

"After Pedro left me, I started getting a lot of attention from some really great guys, actors, football players, baseball players," she said. "But it doesn't matter who was showing interest. Even if a famous Canadian rapper showed interest in me, I wasn't emotionally available to be receptive to anybody. I'd just gotten out of a seven-year marriage and that meant something to me."

Meanwhile, Chantel was also upset when a private investigator that her mother, Karen, hired, said that all signs pointed to Pedro cheating on her with his mentor at work -- a woman Chantel confided in about her marriage struggles. The private investigator also said that Pedro had a prior relationship with his sister Nicole's friend, Coraima, despite Pedro insisting to Chantel that there was never anything romantic with Coraima. Coraima has always been a sore subject between the two, since Coraima danced inappropriately with Pedro when he was still married to Chantel.

"My blood is boiling because Pedro, he told me that him and Coraima were nothing," she told cameras. "He said they didn't have a past or future, they didn't like each other, that they were just friends from a long time ago. And it hurts because now I feel like he was cheating on me the entire time."

Pedro did in fact reach out to Coraima when he was back in the Dominican Republic after his split from Chantel, but Coraima said she was now engaged and noted that it was ironic that the tables had turned. When Pedro posted a picture with Coraima on social media, Chantel confronted Pedro about it, though Pedro insisted that who he hung out with was no longer any of her business.

"As much as I didn't want to believe it, my ex-husband, he lied to me, he used me, he disrespected me," Chantel told cameras after her and Pedro's heated argument. "He's literally treated me worse than trash, and I don't know why I have put up with it for seven years. I think that I created a persona of who he was in my head and in my heart, which of course he presented himself to be in love with me. But in the end, he couldn't keep up with that facade any longer."

"I always had my suspicions," she added. "And then finding out that I was right all along, it hurts."

ET recently spoke to Chantel at the season 10 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé in New York City and she talked about The Family Chantel coming to an "explosive" end.

"This is going to be the most dramatic season ever," she shared. "I mean, I guess it makes sense because it's sort of the finale of the whole series. Listen, I feel like The Family Chantel has been following the decline of my marriage. So this is the end of it. So naturally, it will be explosive."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: