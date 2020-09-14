The Kim Kardashian SKIMS Face Masks Are Here -- Shop Now

After selling out almost instantly upon their debut, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS collection has restocked its Seamless Face Mask again -- in limited supply. If you missed out on the first and second batch, grab yours now before they sell out again!

The star's innovative shapewear line is the latest fashion brand to begin selling breathable, non-medical face masks for everyday wear. Echoing SKIMS' offerings of underwear and bras, the masks are super soft and available in five tonal colors: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx.

While select SKIMS pieces are sold at Nordstrom, SKIMS Seamless Face Masks are available exclusively at skims.com. Individual face masks can be purchased for $8, with bundles of two selling for $15 and four for $25.

Kim & Co. are further supporting COVID-19 relief efforts by providing assistance to those who are particularly vulnerable, like essential frontline workers, at-risk families and home care workers. SKIMS is donating 10,000 face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance -- and has pledged a $1 million donation to be distributed across these four organizations.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Shop SKIMS face masks.

Seamless Face Mask SKIMS SKIMS Seamless Face Mask SKIMS $8 Each or 4 for $25 at SKIMS

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Subscribe for more fashion news! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Here -- Shop Now!

Where to Buy the Best Kids Face Masks Online

Gap Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Where to Shop For Clear Face Masks

Where to Shop Face Masks With Outfits That Match

Where to Shop Face Masks for Exercising

Here's Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online

Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Shop Levi's Face Masks

Athleta Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

J.Crew Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Kids and Adults