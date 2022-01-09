Shopping

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for Half Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
aerie crossover legging
American Eagle

One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie just put its entire collection on sale for up to 60% off, including the viral Crossover Legging. The legging with a v-shaped, criss-cross waist has been a hot item on TikTok -- where we get the word on the latest fashion trends these days. 

The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging. Plus, the Aerie sale has so many markdowns on other favorites to choose from, like Aerie joggers, sweatshirts, dresses, tees, workout tops and hoodies. 

Shop Aerie's Sale 

Be sure to also check out the Original Crossover Shop, which is brimming with deals on crossover styles in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. 

Shop ET Style's favorite Crossover Legging styles below. 

Aerie
These buttery soft high-waist leggings have a v-seam made to fit you in all the right ways.
$45$22
Aerie
Your go-to, do-everything, go-everywhere legging.
$45$22
American Eagle
Want a bike short version? Choose from seven colors!
$35$21
Aerie
Crush your new year's fitness goals with the most booty support from any Aerie legging. 
$55$27
Aerie
$55$41

