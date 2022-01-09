One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie just put its entire collection on sale for up to 60% off, including the viral Crossover Legging. The legging with a v-shaped, criss-cross waist has been a hot item on TikTok -- where we get the word on the latest fashion trends these days.

The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging. Plus, the Aerie sale has so many markdowns on other favorites to choose from, like Aerie joggers, sweatshirts, dresses, tees, workout tops and hoodies.

Shop Aerie's Sale

Be sure to also check out the Original Crossover Shop, which is brimming with deals on crossover styles in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras.

Shop ET Style's favorite Crossover Legging styles below.

