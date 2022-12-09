The Ulta Sale Is Offering Savings All Month Long Before The Holidays: Shop The Best Beauty Deals
For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.
The Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is a revolving door of steals and deals, with new discounts every week.
Now through December 10: Score deals on Morphe brush sets, skincare from Mario Badescu and The Body Shop, and hair tools from Babylisspro and Chi.
December 11 through December 17: Enjoy discounts on Benefit Cosmetics mascara, Conair hair tools, Philosophy moisturizers, and Urban Decay's famous Naked eye palette.
December 18 through December 24: Wrap up the event with savings on Cerave skincare, IT Brushes for Ulta, Too Faced lip plumper, and select fine fragrances.
These savings are not only an excellent excuse to shop for yourself, but they're a great way to score savings of must-have beauty gifts and stocking stuffers this season. Below, we've gathered the best deals to score this week, from prestige skincare brands to blowout-boosting hair products. Be sure to check back each week to score up to 50% off products from these beloved brands.
Create all kinds of gorgeous eyeshadow looks using this vibrant and highly-pigmented palette from Urban Decay.
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
Curl your hair to perfection with this titanium curling iron. The curling iron is designed to be longer than others on the market to work for even those with extra-long hair.
Think of all the makeover possibilities using these 35 bold shades of eyeshadow. You've got your choice of solid, shimmery and neutral shadows in this palette.
The best-selling hydrating repair cream from First Aid Beauty now comes in a candy cane scent for the holidays. Since it's a travel size, it'll work wonderfully as a stocking stuffer.
Grab IT Cosmetics best-selling products in adorable holiday packaging with this gift set. You'll get a cleanser, moisturizer, eye cream and a nourishing night cream.
Get the lashes of your dreams using this gift set from Grande Cosmetics. You'll get their viral lash-growing serum and conditioning mascaras.
You'll likely feel a little tingle when applying this plumping lip gloss that comes in over 40 shimmering shades.
Spritz on the Continuous Setting Spray from Morphe for all day makeup wear that won't budge.
Combat dry winter skin this holiday season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion.
Get cheeks bright and rosy like Santa, or just go for a beautiful natural glow, using this blush palette from Tarte. You'll get 5 radiant shades of blush and a bronzer.
Your eyeshadow only looks as good as the brushes you use. Elevate your look with this 12-piece set of all the brushes you'll ever need.
It won't matter if you skip a wash, you can still have a good hair day with Living Proof's gift set. You'll get a dry shampoo and a volume spray for hair that looks salon styled each morning.
Popular with social media influencers, Tula is cruelty free and made with clean ingredients. If you have acne-prone skin, check out this set that has all the product you'll need for a complete routine.
Skincare obsessed folks know Sunday Riley has powerful formulas that deliver results. This gift set already offered a discount compared to buying the products individually and now you score even further savings on the prestige brand.
Get beachy waves even in the winter with the BaBylissPRO Triple Barrel Waver.
Just the right size for a stocking stuffer, this gift set from Anastasia Beverly Hills comes with a clear brow gel and volumizing mascara.
Get three popular masks from Kiehl's wrapped up in an adorable Christmas cracker.
Snag these limited-edition liners from Urban Decay that glide on and stay put. One liner is a beautiful blue and the other is a glittering, glitzy black.
Add a signature red lip to your holiday look with this mini lipstick set from Fenty Beauty. It also comes with a neutral shade for more casual occasions.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year's best gifts for everyone on your list.
