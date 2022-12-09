For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.

Shop Ulta's Holiday Sale

The Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is a revolving door of steals and deals, with new discounts every week.

Now through December 10: Score deals on Morphe brush sets, skincare from Mario Badescu and The Body Shop, and hair tools from Babylisspro and Chi.

December 11 through December 17: Enjoy discounts on Benefit Cosmetics mascara, Conair hair tools, Philosophy moisturizers, and Urban Decay's famous Naked eye palette.

December 18 through December 24: Wrap up the event with savings on Cerave skincare, IT Brushes for Ulta, Too Faced lip plumper, and select fine fragrances.

These savings are not only an excellent excuse to shop for yourself, but they're a great way to score savings of must-have beauty gifts and stocking stuffers this season. Below, we've gathered the best deals to score this week, from prestige skincare brands to blowout-boosting hair products. Be sure to check back each week to score up to 50% off products from these beloved brands.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Best Beauty Gift Sets You Can Still Order In Time for The Holidays

Shop MAC Cosmetics' Limited-Edition Whitney Houston Beauty Collection

Save 25% on City Beauty Makeup and Skincare With ET-Exclusive Code

33 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Traveling for the Holidays

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings

20 Cute and Cozy Pajamas to Wear for Christmas and Hanukkah

Shop Reformation’s Pre-Winter Sale for Sustainable Fashion Essentials

Save 25% on City Beauty Makeup and Skincare With ET-Exclusive Code

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25