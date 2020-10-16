This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 on Amazon Post Prime Day

The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is on sale at Amazon post Prime Day. The watch is currently priced at $169 (regularly $339) – giving you 49% off.

This smartwatch is both fashionable and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours and in just under an hour the Kate Spade watch can be charged up to 80 percent. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 30m.

In addition to the watch, Kate Spade handbags and jewelry are on discount at Amazon. Plus, the official Kate Spade website is currently offering deals of their own.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch.

