The Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is on sale at Amazon's Cyber Monday Event. The watch is currently priced at $195 (regularly $339) – giving you 42% off.

This smartwatch is both fashionable and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours and in just under an hour the Kate Spade watch can be charged up to 80 percent. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 30m.

In addition to the watch, Kate Spade handbags and jewelry are on discount at Amazon. Plus, the official Kate Spade website is currently offering deals of their own.

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Cyber Monday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch.

