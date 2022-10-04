Shopping

This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled with Viral Kitchen Gadgets and Home Finds Starting at $5

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
TikTok has become a go-to source for discovering the latest trending gadgets with new life hacks entering the spotlight every day. From people sharing their favorite products for cleaning bathroom grout until it sparkles to creating a flawless matcha latte, it’s almost mesmerizing to watch buzzed-about items go viral and Amazon has caught on. 

Amazon’s secret hub called “Internet Famous” has curated hundreds of these viral products that people have discovered via social media, but some of the best items we've seen are home and kitchen must-haves. If you’re ready to upgrade your home or take your own skills up a notch after scrolling through TikTok or Instagram videos, you can easily find all the beloved household items on these under-the-radar Amazon pages.  

With so many viral products to choose from, we’ve found the best internet-famous home products Amazon has to offer. Whether you want to instantly chop your veggies with an appliance destined to become your favorite kitchen tool or give your cat a Roomba to ride, some of these “Internet Famous” steals are also on sale right now. Ahead, shop our ten favorite home finds and check out our guide to the latest fall fashion pieces to go viral.

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner ​
Lift away messes — including tough pet stains — from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more with this strong portable cleaner.

$124
Switch from the iron to the steamer and get the wrinkles out of your favorite garments in a fraction of the time. Since it creates steam to smooth out clothes, you can even use it on more delicate fabrics.

$70$60
Have the knife cuts of a skilled chef, but in half the time, using this handy vegetable chopper. Not only will your diced produce be exactly even, but it also comes with several attachments for a variety of sizes and shapes.


$50$30
Roomba can cut down your chore time by doing all the vacuuming for you. Dealing with allergies? The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons.

$350$300
Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53$41
Easily remove unwanted pet hair from clothing and fabric with a swipe of this tool. It can also clean up pills on your favorite jackets and sweaters to spruce up your wardrobe for fall.

$32$23
If you want to create coffee shop quality matcha at home, you’ll need this whisk set to smooth out any lumps. It also comes with a matching bamboo scoop to expertly potion out your matcha.

$25$11
Even if you already have an ice maker, it’s not making these small ice cube spheres perfect for cocktails and cold drinks. To really make a viral-worthy drink, add brightly colored fruit or edible flowers to the ice mold before freezing.

$30$15
Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.

$56$40
Serve your next homemade iced lattes in style. These glasses come with matching glass straws, so you’re also helping the environment by cutting down on single-use plastics.

$34$19
Your bathroom will sparkle like never before using this drill brush attachment set. The high power of the drill lets you really get into those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices where mold loves to grow. But don’t limit yourself to bathroom cleaning, grab another set for car or kitchen deep cleaning.

$16$9
This kitchen cleaner has over 91,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be!

$6

