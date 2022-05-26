TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon lookalikes of higher-end products. These TikTok famous leggings have been described as "if the Lululemon Align legging and [Lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby."

These high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They come in a variety of colors and feature a side pocket that fits most cell phones. They're 7/8-length and hit above the ankle. The even better part is you get the same quality leggings for a fraction of the cost — They're under $30!

Want even more leggings that feel as buttery-soft as a pair of high-end leggings without the Lululemon price tag? We've found even more Amazon Lululemon lookalikes on TikTok.

You can also check out ET's picks of the best TikTok leggings we have found with deep discounts.

