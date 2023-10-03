There's no better time to stock up on designer fall staples than Tory Burch's annual Fall Event. Starting today, the weeklong sale is offering major discounts on Tory Burch essentials for the chiller months ahead. From iconic purses to elevated everyday shoes, there are unbeatable deals on celebrity-worn styles, best-sellers, and newly-released items.

Shop the Tory Burch Fall Event

Now through Tuesday, October 10, Tory Burch is offering up to 30% off select styles that are perfect for fall. You can take 25% off orders of $200 of more and 30% off your order of $500 or more. With thousands of must-have shoes, handbags, dresses and sweaters waiting to be added to your autumn wardrobe rotation, a shopping spree has never been more tempting.

Whether you’re tracking down a new pair of boots to get you everywhere in style, a designer tote for work, or a denim jacket that’ll go with every single outfit this season, Tory has you covered. Tory Burch has long been a celebrity favorite brand with everyone from Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence and so many more spotted wearing the brand. You can find designer pieces with timeless appeal starting at just $39 in this fall sale.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Tory Burch Fall Event that you simply don’t want to miss out on.

Perrine Heel Loafer Tory Burch Perrine Heel Loafer For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather. $398 $187 Shop Now

Eleanor Loafer Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort. $298 $104 Shop Now

Shrunken Rib Cardigan Tory Burch Shrunken Rib Cardigan Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. The cardigan also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern. $798 $299 Shop Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot Tory Burch Banana Heel Buckle Boot These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look. $648 $224 Shop Now

