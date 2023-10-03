Sales & Deals

Tory Burch's Fall Event Starts Now: Save Up to 30% on the Best Handbags, Shoes, Sweaters and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:44 AM PDT, October 3, 2023

Tory Burch's annual fall sale has officially landed, and it's packed with designer deals on bags, shoes and clothing.

There's no better time to stock up on designer fall staples than Tory Burch's annual Fall Event. Starting today, the weeklong sale is offering major discounts on Tory Burch essentials for the chiller months ahead. From iconic purses to elevated everyday shoes, there are unbeatable deals on celebrity-worn styles, best-sellers, and newly-released items.

Shop the Tory Burch Fall Event

Now through Tuesday, October 10, Tory Burch is offering up to 30% off select styles that are perfect for fall. You can take 25% off orders of $200 of more and 30% off your order of $500 or more. With thousands of must-have shoes, handbags, dresses and sweaters waiting to be added to your autumn wardrobe rotation, a shopping spree has never been more tempting.

Whether you’re tracking down a new pair of boots to get you everywhere in style, a designer tote for work, or a denim jacket that’ll go with every single outfit this season, Tory has you covered. Tory Burch has long been a celebrity favorite brand with everyone from Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence and so many more spotted wearing the brand. You can find designer pieces with timeless appeal starting at just $39 in this fall sale.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Tory Burch Fall Event that you simply don’t want to miss out on.

Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot

Tory Burch

Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot

We're calling it: These sleek, modern lug-sole ankle boots will become one of your favorite footwear options this fall. 

$458 $142

Shop Now

Cashmere Chevron Turtleneck

Tory Burch

Cashmere Chevron Turtleneck

Crafted with 100% cashmere, this cozy turtleneck features a timeless chevron design.

$598 $224

Shop Now

Perrine Heel Loafer

Tory Burch

Perrine Heel Loafer

For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather. 

$398 $187

Shop Now

Eleanor Loafer

Tory Burch

Eleanor Loafer

These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort. 

$298 $104

Shop Now

Emerson Large Double Zip Tote

Tory Burch

Emerson Large Double Zip Tote

Look no further for your next work tote. This large double-zippered tote is sophisticated and functional thanks to its multiple compartments, including an insulated laptop pocket.

$548 $187

Shop Now

Shrunken Rib Cardigan

Tory Burch

Shrunken Rib Cardigan

Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. The cardigan also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern. 

$798 $299

Shop Now

Triple Layer Colorblock Sweater

Tory Burch

Triple Layer Colorblock Sweater

Red is one of the biggest trends this fall. Make a statement in this bold red sweater, knitted from 100% ultra-fine Merino wool. 

$648 $239

Shop Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot

Tory Burch

Banana Heel Buckle Boot

These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.

$648 $224

Shop Now

Miller Lug Hiker Boot

Tory Burch

Miller Lug Hiker Boot

The hiking boot reimagined for city streets. Keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing style when you wear these chic lug-sole boots.

$488 $164

Shop Now

Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo

Tory Burch

Contrast Collar Long-Sleeve Polo

One of Tory Burch's best sellers, this adorable polo sweater will definitely get compliments when you wear it.

$348 $246

Shop Now

