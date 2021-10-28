Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift -- especially if it's a luxurious one. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer dupes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.

The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great Christmas deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.

With this in mind -- and the holiday season quickly approaching -- the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this Christmas. These splurge-worthy products include the Samsung Smart TV, supermodel-approved UGG slippers, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, cult-favorite skincare essentials from La Mer, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, a luxurious tote loved by Meghan Markle and a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, among so many others.

It's never too soon to get a head start on holiday shopping -- especially with the stricter shipping deadlines and anticipated product delays from the labor supply shortage that are sure to make Christmas shopping all the more complicated this year.

Ahead shop ET Style's top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this Christmas. Plus, if you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best goodies to buy from Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In sale.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $750 AT AMAZON Buy Now

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but this crystal and gold-accented tennis necklace from BaubleBar can add an elegant spin to any style. The luxury jewelry brand is also a favorite of Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson. $68 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress -- which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology. $1,999 $1,399 AT TEMPUR-PEDIC Buy Now

Vitamix ONE Blender Vitamix Vitamix ONE Blender Simplify your food-prepping process with this intuitive blender technology that can make everything from smoothies and sauces to frozen treats and dips. $250 AT VITAMIX Buy Now

UGG Tazz Mule Nordstrom UGG Tazz Mule UGG slippers are totally having a moment right now -- and it's easy to understand why. Beyond comfort, this Gigi Hadid-approved style is cute and pairs perfectly with any outfit. $120 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO -- a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery. $599 AT THERABODY Buy Now

Diptyque Berry Candle Diptyque Diptyque Berry Candle Incorporate a fresh and fruity scent into your home this fall with the cult-favorite Diptyque candle. $68 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

27 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

How to Actually Get a PS5 Before the Holidays

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon