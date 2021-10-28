Shopping

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge -- NuFACE, Tory Burch, Dyson and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge
Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift -- especially if it's a luxurious one. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer dupes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.

The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great Christmas deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.

With this in mind -- and the holiday season quickly approaching -- the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this Christmas. These splurge-worthy products include the Samsung Smart TV, supermodel-approved UGG slippers, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, cult-favorite skincare essentials from La Mer, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, a luxurious tote loved by Meghan Markle and a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, among so many others.

It's never too soon to get a head start on holiday shopping -- especially with the stricter shipping deadlines and anticipated product delays from the labor supply shortage that are sure to make Christmas shopping all the more complicated this year.

Ahead shop ET Style's top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this Christmas. Plus, if you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best goodies to buy from Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In sale.

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
SkinStore
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with this celeb-loved NuFACE Trinity set which works to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr are both fans of the NuFACE brand.
$449 AT SKINSTORE
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
$750 AT AMAZON
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace
Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but this crystal and gold-accented tennis necklace from BaubleBar can add an elegant spin to any style. The luxury jewelry brand is also a favorite of Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson.
$68 AT BAUBLEBAR
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress -- which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology.
$1,999 $1,399 AT TEMPUR-PEDIC
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Tune out the extra noise and tune into your favorite music with these popular noise cancelling headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre.
$350 AT BEST BUY
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix ONE Blender
Simplify your food-prepping process with this intuitive blender technology that can make everything from smoothies and sauces to frozen treats and dips.
$250 AT VITAMIX
Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote
Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote
Cuyana
Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote
Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods -- but this classic, structured tote is a favorite among shoppers and celebs alike (including Meghan Markle).
$225 AT CUYANA
UGG Tazz Mule
UGG Tazz Mule
Nordstrom
UGG Tazz Mule
UGG slippers are totally having a moment right now -- and it's easy to understand why. Beyond comfort, this Gigi Hadid-approved style is cute and pairs perfectly with any outfit.
$120 AT NORDSTROM
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
This celeb-loved Samsung Frame TV provides a high-quality picture for all of your television-watching needs, and also doubles as a charming photo frame that can seamlessly match the aesthetic of your home.
$3,000$2,200 AT SAMSUNG
La Mer Moisturizing Face Cream
La Mer Moisturizing Face Cream
Walmart
La Mer Moisturizing Face Cream
La Mer's facial moisturizing cream is formulated with a nutrient-rich Miracle Broth and Lime Tea Extract to create a nourishing and lightweight formula.
$348$308 AT WALMART
Theragun PRO
Theragun PRO
Therabody
Theragun PRO
Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO -- a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery.
$599 AT THERABODY
Diptyque Berry Candle
Diptyque Berry Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Berry Candle
Incorporate a fresh and fruity scent into your home this fall with the cult-favorite Diptyque candle.
$68 AT NORDSTROM
Sterling Forever Silver Birthstone Studs
Sterling Forever Silver Birthstone Studs
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever Silver Birthstone Studs
Celebrate your birth month wherever you go with these elegant and petite birthstone studs from Sterling Forever.
$52 AT STERLING FOREVER
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Get the look of a salon-styled blowout at home with Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer -- which comes complete with five different styling attachments.
$400 AT DYSON
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray
Amazon
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray
Add a sweet addition to your perfume lineup with the Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray -- composed of notes of vanilla, milk and soft moss.
$110 AT AMAZON

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

