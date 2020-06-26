Shopping

Up to 40% Off Vera Bradley bags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
vera bradley deals
Courtesy of Amazon / Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 40% off for a limited time. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

The Big Style Sale for Amazon continues to offer amazing deals and seasonally relevant deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca MinkoffTumi luggage and Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs offering select styles at a discounted price at up to 80% off. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. 

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. 

REGULARLY $60

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley

This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag. 

REGULARLY $128

Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A slim crossbody bag to take anywhere.

REGULARLY $48.86

Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradey Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Amazon
Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley

We love the daisy dot paisley print on this wristlet wallet.

REGULARLY $40

Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Amazon
Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection
Vera Bradley

Wear this belt bag around the waist or sling it over the shoulder. 

REGULARLY $40

Beach Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Beach Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Amazon
Beach Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag
Vera Bradley

A chic, spacious on-the-go pouch to store makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. 

REGULARLY $35

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

