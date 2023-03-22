Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space— if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year. You can save up to 50% on trending pieces for a spring refresh at Wayfair.

Shop Wayfair Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and fire pits, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals on patio and outdoor furniture to shop this Spring 2023.

Wayfair Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Mistana Kendall Rug Wayfair Mistana Kendall Rug Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use. $279 $150 Shop Now

Hartington Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Adirondack Chair These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last. $236 $216 Shop Now

