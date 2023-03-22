Shopping

Update Your Outdoor Space for Spring with Patio Furniture Deals from Wayfair

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Outdoor Furniture Deals
Wayfair

Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year. You can save up to 50% on trending pieces for a spring refresh at Wayfair. 

Shop Wayfair Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and fire pits, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals on patio and outdoor furniture to shop this Spring 2023. 

Wayfair Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Birch Lane Fleur Square 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Birch Lane Fleur Square 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Birch Lane Fleur Square 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

This 2-person outdoor dining set works well in a smaller space. The chairs and the table all fold up for easy storage and mobility.

$300$225
Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 - Person Seating
Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 - Person Seating
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 - Person Seating

Make the outside of your home as inviting as the inside with this six seater rattan sofa set.

$830$680
Winston Porter Ieishia 150 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box
Winston Porter Ieishia 150 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box
Wayfair
Winston Porter Ieishia 150 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box

Tidy up your outdoor space by storing your gardening essentials, beach towels, outdoor pillows and so much more in this sleek deck box.

$193
Latitude Run Burruss 84.5'' Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional
Latitude Run Burruss 84.5'' Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional
Wayfair
Latitude Run Burruss 84.5'' Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional

The reversible set comes with water resistant cushions. You can rearrange the set as you see fit this spring and summer.

$970$350
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Wayfair
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set

This pair of chaise lounge chairs is ideal for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun. These iron framed lounge chairs are weather, UV, and water resistant. 

$620$580
Mistana Kendall Rug
Mistana Kendall Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Kendall Rug

Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.

$279$150
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$224$165
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$248
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside. 

$575$310
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$700$520
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler summer nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.

$600$500
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group with Rocking Chairs
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group with Rocking Chairs

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438$230
Hartington Adirondack Chair
Wayfair Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Adirondack Chair

These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last.

$236$216

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023

The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Home Sale

The Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

Brighten Up Your Home This Spring with Colorful Glassware at Amazon

Save Big on Home Appliances During the Discover Samsung Spring Event

Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage For Spring Cleaning

Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine All Spring Long

Spring into Savings With the Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym