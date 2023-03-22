Update Your Outdoor Space for Spring with Patio Furniture Deals from Wayfair
Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space— if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year. You can save up to 50% on trending pieces for a spring refresh at Wayfair.
With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and fire pits, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.
Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals on patio and outdoor furniture to shop this Spring 2023.
Wayfair Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals
This 2-person outdoor dining set works well in a smaller space. The chairs and the table all fold up for easy storage and mobility.
Make the outside of your home as inviting as the inside with this six seater rattan sofa set.
Tidy up your outdoor space by storing your gardening essentials, beach towels, outdoor pillows and so much more in this sleek deck box.
The reversible set comes with water resistant cushions. You can rearrange the set as you see fit this spring and summer.
This pair of chaise lounge chairs is ideal for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun. These iron framed lounge chairs are weather, UV, and water resistant.
Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside.
Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.
Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler summer nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last.
