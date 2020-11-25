The Wayfair Wayfair Black Friday Sale has started early! The online retailer is letting customers shop first-chance deals right now ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to stock up on home goods to spruce up your space.

The Wayfair Black Friday Sale is offering tons of amazing deals such as up to 60% off living room seating, up to 50% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture starting at $99, area rug options from $49, kitchen essentials from $29.99 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out every Black Friday deal from the Wayfair Black Friday event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Classic Brands Wayfair Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Classic Brands Upgrade your bed with this memory foam mattress that's cooling, hypoallergenic, breathable and low-transfer in motion. REGULARLY STARTING $449 Starting $274.99 at Wayfair

Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert Eider & Ivory Wayfair Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert Eider & Ivory Lots of decorative throw pillows are on sale right now. We love this striped rectangular style with tassel accents. REGULARLY $64.49 $38.99 at Wayfair

Katharyn Frame Coffee Table Williston Forge Wayfair Katharyn Frame Coffee Table Williston Forge Choose this marble top coffee table with metal frame for a sleek, modern look. REGULARLY $159.99 $99.99 at Wayfair

Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee Andover Mills Wayfair Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee Andover Mills This tufted sofa with rolled arms will add a touch of opulence to any space. REGULARLY $1,299.99 $309.99 at Wayfair

4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam Samsung Wayfair 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam Samsung Need a new appliance for the laundry room? Save 32% on this Samsung front load washer that uses steam to lift tough stains. REGULARLY $999 $679 at Wayfair

Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Three Posts Wayfair Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Three Posts This wooden TV stand features barn doors and two interior shelves with a rustic vibe. REGULARLY $289.99 $158.99 at Wayfair

Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug Mercury Row Wayfair Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug Mercury Row So many stylish Wayfair rugs are on sale. Our top pick is this fluffy geometric round rug. REGULARLY $99 $64.99 at Wayfair

Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cuisinart Wayfair Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cuisinart Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert. REGULARLY $450 $159 at Wayfair

Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Mint Pantry Wayfair Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Mint Pantry A set of three canisters to stylishly store baking supplies, coffee, snacks and more. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Wayfair

