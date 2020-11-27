Shopping

Wayfair Black Friday 2020: Up to 80% Off Furniture, Appliances and More

By ETonline Staff
wayfair bed
Wayfair

The Wayfair Black Friday Sale has started! The online homeware retailer is letting customers shop deals across categories up to 80% off for  Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to stock up on home goods to spruce up your space.

The Wayfair Black Friday Sale is offering tons of amazing deals such as GE appliances up to 40% off, up to 70% off living room seating, up to 65% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture starting at $79.99, office furniture from $75, area rug options from $49, kitchen essentials from $9.99 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals. Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale

Check out every Black Friday deal from the Wayfair Black Friday event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Nadine Queen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Get 69% off on this elegant upholstered tufted bed. 
REGULARLY $549
Beatrice Bernice Quilted Orthopedic Bolster
Take 50% off this quilted orthopedic bolster bed for your pet. 
REGULARLY $49.99
Lourdes Velvet Task Chair
Save 35% on this stylish velvet swivel chair from Kelly Clarkson's home line. 
REGULARLY $229
Smart 5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.8 cu. ft Electric Dryer
GE appliances are up to 40% off! Save on this washer and dryer set and get up to $400 in rebates. 
REGULARLY $2,198
Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Upgrade your bed with this memory foam mattress that's cooling, hypoallergenic, breathable and low-transfer in motion.
REGULARLY STARTING $449
Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert
Lots of decorative throw pillows are on sale right now. We love this striped rectangular style with tassel accents.
REGULARLY $64.49
Katharyn Frame Coffee Table
Choose this marble top coffee table with metal frame for a sleek, modern look.
REGULARLY $159.99
Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee
This tufted sofa with rolled arms will add a touch of opulence to any space.
REGULARLY $1,299.99
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
This wooden TV stand features barn doors and two interior shelves with a rustic vibe.
REGULARLY $289.99
Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug
So many stylish Wayfair rugs are on sale. Our top pick is this fluffy geometric round rug.
REGULARLY $99
Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert.
REGULARLY $450
Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
A set of three canisters to stylishly store baking supplies, coffee, snacks and more.
REGULARLY $49.99
5 Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 1
Copper flatware will bring a cool, rustic touch to your dinner table (and silverware drawer).
REGULARLY $69.99

