Wayfair is kicking off the holiday season with early Black Friday sales that feature markdowns on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, outdoor patio essentials and more! The online homeware retailer is letting customers get a head start on their holiday shopping with a slew of Black Friday sales that are available to shop now.

Wayfair's Holiday Deals -- which feature deals of up to 50% on top home products and appliances -- launched Monday and will continue through Nov. 5. Then, from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9, the retailer will debut their Black Friday sneak peek -- with major savings of up to 70% off.

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online Black Friday deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's Holiday Deals offer the perfect opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's Holiday Deals sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 30% off living room furniture, up to 70% off area rugs, up to 40% off kitchen essentials, rugs from $49, bedroom furniture starting at $150, holiday decor up to 30% off, office furniture from $150 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

While you're shopping at Wayfair, check out additional early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Check out the best offers from Wayfair's Holiday Deals event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

