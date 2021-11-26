Wayfair's Black Friday sale is still going! It features markdowns on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, mattresses and more! The online homeware retailer is letting customers get a head start on their holiday shopping with a slew of Wayfair Black Friday deals that are available to shop now.

Wayfair's Black Friday Sale -- which offers deals of up to 80% off everything you’ll need for holiday entertaining or a winter home refresh -- is only open for a limited time, so head over to Wayfair now and check out all the amazing deals for yourself!

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online Black Friday deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's early Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, pet essentials, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's Black Friday sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 65% off kitchen essentials, up to 80% off area rugs, 60% off living room furniture, 50% off bedroom furniture, holiday decor up to 30% off, office furniture and storage solutions from $150 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the deep discounts from the Wayfair Black Friday Sale event and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Dichy Coffee Table Frame Wayfair Dichy Coffee Table Frame For unconventional living room seating, a round coffee table is an excellent use of space. Shop now to get this one for more than $100 off the regular price. $645 $529 Buy Now

