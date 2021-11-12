Wayfair kicked off the holiday season with early access to Black Friday sales that feature markdowns on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, mattresses and more! The online homeware retailer is letting customers get a head start on their holiday shopping with a slew of Black Friday sales that are available to shop now.

Wayfair's Black Friday Early Access -- which features deals of up to 80% off everything you’ll need for holiday entertaining or a winter home refresh -- is only open for a limited time, so head over to Wayfair now and check out all the amazing deals for yourself!

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online Black Friday deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's early Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's Black Friday sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 65% off kitchen essentials, up to 80% off area rugs, 60% off living room furniture, 50% off bedroom furniture, holiday decor up to 30% off, office furniture from $150 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the best offers from Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

