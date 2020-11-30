Wayfair Cyber Monday 2020: Up to 80% Off Furniture, Appliances and More
The has started! The is letting customers deals across categories up to 80% off for .
The holiday shopping season has officially kicked off and Cyber Monday deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, the is the perfect time to purchase holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space.
The offers tons of amazing deals such as GE appliances up to 40% off, up to 70% off , up to 65% off , up to 80% off on area rugs, starting at $79.99, office furniture from $75, from $9.99 and so much more. No is needed to score these can't-miss deals. Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale.
Check out every from the Wayfair Cyber Monday event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More
Holiday Gifts for the Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon -- 231 Deals You Can Get Now
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Walmart: Shop the 77 Best Sales
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More
The Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Nordstrom Available Now -- Tory Burch, Nike and More
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Target -- Shop These Sales Now
Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your Christmas List
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More