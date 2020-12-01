Wayfair Cyber Week 2020: Up to 80% Off Furniture, Appliances and More

The Wayfair Cyber Week Sale is still happening! The online homeware retailer is letting customers continue to shop deals across categories up to 80% off, following Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

The holiday shopping season has officially kicked off and Cyber Week deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, the Wayfair Cyber Week Saleis the perfect time to purchase holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space.

The Wayfair Cyber Week Sale offers tons of amazing deals such as GE appliances up to 40% off, up to 70% off living room seating, up to 65% off outdoor furniture, rugs from $49, bedroom furniture starting at $79.99, office furniture up to 50% off, kitchen essentials from $9.99 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals. Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale.

While you're shopping at Wayfair, check out additional Cyber Week sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Kate Spade, Shopbop, Target, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Rebecca Minkoff, Fenty Beauty, Draper James, Tory Burch and other major retailers.

Check out every deal from the Wayfair Cyber Week event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Nadine Queen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed Willa Arlo Interiors Wayfair Nadine Queen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed Willa Arlo Interiors Get 69% off on this elegant upholstered tufted bed. REGULARLY $549 $173.99 at Wayfair

Beatrice Bernice Quilted Orthopedic Bolster Archie & Oscar Wayfair Beatrice Bernice Quilted Orthopedic Bolster Archie & Oscar Take 53% off this quilted orthopedic bolster bed for your pet. REGULARLY $49.99 $23.42 at Wayfair

Lourdes Velvet Task Chair Kelly Clarkson Home Wayfair Lourdes Velvet Task Chair Kelly Clarkson Home Save 30% on this stylish velvet swivel chair from Kelly Clarkson's home line. REGULARLY $229 $159.99 at Wayfair

25” Table Lamp Alina Wayfair 25” Table Lamp Alina Light up any room with this stylish table lamp that comes in light gray, medium gray, and black. REGULARLY $352 $169.99 at Wayfair

Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Classic Brands Wayfair Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress Classic Brands Upgrade your bed with this memory foam mattress that's cooling, hypoallergenic, breathable and low-transfer in motion. REGULARLY STARTING $449 Starting $264.99 at Wayfair

Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert Eider & Ivory Wayfair Turin Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert Eider & Ivory Lots of decorative throw pillows are on sale right now. We love this striped rectangular style with tassel accents. REGULARLY $64.49 $29.99 at Wayfair

Katharyn Frame Coffee Table Williston Forge Wayfair Katharyn Frame Coffee Table Williston Forge Choose this marble top coffee table with metal frame for a sleek, modern look. REGULARLY $159.99 $98.99 at Wayfair

Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee Andover Mills Wayfair Bjorn 59 Wide Rolled Arm Settee Andover Mills This tufted sofa with rolled arms will add a touch of opulence to any space. REGULARLY $1,299.99 $309.99 at Wayfair

Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Three Posts Wayfair Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Three Posts This wooden TV stand features barn doors and two interior shelves with a rustic vibe. REGULARLY $289.99 $153.99 at Wayfair

Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cuisinart Wayfair Chef's Classic 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cuisinart Everything you need to cook up a storm is included in this Cuisinart set: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with helper handle and lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid and a steamer insert. REGULARLY $450 $159 at Wayfair

Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Mint Pantry Wayfair Scandinavian 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Mint Pantry A set of three canisters to stylishly store baking supplies, coffee, snacks and more. REGULARLY $43.99 $35.99 at Wayfair

